The high school baseball playoffs begin this week.
Nine area teams take the field Friday wanting to win 10 games and claim a state championship.
The path to the final goal is intense. Each pitch in each inning in each game is magnified in importance.
Baseball is a game built on routine, but the playoffs can be far from routine. The key is which players can perform under the added pressure.
Some players thrive in the playoff experience. Those are the players that coaches will be looking for to lead their teams to the next round.
An example is Hartselle outfielder Coleman “Bull” Mizell. In Hartselle’s run to the state finals last year, Mizell came through with some big at-bats that helped move the Tigers forward.
“I don’t think he hit a single home run during the season last year, but then he hit a couple of big ones in the playoffs,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “Some players seem to be able to raise their game to the next level. We’ve been lucky to have several of them over the years.”
In last year’s semifinals, Hartselle lost the first game to Chelsea 2-1 and won the second game 5-1. In the deciding Game 3, with Hartselle clinging to a 3-2 lead, Mizell homered to ignite a rally to give Hartselle an 8-2 win.
All nine area teams will be watching out for a “Bull” to send them to the second round. Here’s a preview of each series and who might step up and be their team’s “Bull.” Each series is best-of-3 with a doubleheader Friday. If a third game is needed, it will be Saturday.
--
Class 6A: Huffman (6-15) at Hartselle (29-4), 4:30 p.m. Friday (2:30 p.m. Saturday)
When it comes to looking for Hartselle’s next “Bull,” just look at Mizell. In 33 games this season, he has hit .520 with six home runs and 41 RBIs. Peyton Steele is hitting .315 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs. On the mound, there’s Elliott Bray (5-1, 1.06 ERA) and William Turner (7-1, 1.62 ERA.)
Next round: The winner of Mountain Brook at Scottsboro.
--
Class 2A: Cleveland (14-16) at Decatur Heritage (20-8), 3:30 p.m. (1 p.m.)
Decatur Heritage is deep with quality hitting and pitching. Catcher Nash Rippen is hitting .493 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs. Bo Solley has been red-hot in the second half of the season with a .407 average and five home runs. Tyler Founds is 6-0 pitching and hitting .390 in the leadoff spot.
Next round: The winner of Midfield at Section.
--
Class 2A: Spring Garden (11-12) at Falkville (11-9), 4:30 p.m. (1 p.m.)
Falkville pitchers Colton Hooper and Dawson Fowler combined for 24 strikeouts in a 3-2 win over Addison in 11 innings for the area championship. Caden Burnett is hitting .529 with a 1.405 OPS. Spring Garden eliminated Falkville from the playoffs in 2019 and 2021.
Next round: Winner of Lamar County at Mars Hill Bible.
--
Class 3A: East Lawrence (16-10) at Childersburg (15-8), 4:30 p.m. (noon)
Coleman Garner has been a bulldog on the mound for East Lawrence with a 7-2 record and 73 strikeouts in 47⅔ innings. Lane Smith swings the big bat with a .410 average and nine extra base hits. East Lawrence is looking to advance to the second round for the first time since 2006.
Next round: Winner of Sylvania at Piedmont.
--
Class 5A: Ardmore (12-11) at Leeds (24-8), 4:30 p.m. (2 p.m.)
Drew Daly and Mason Billions are the top bats for Ardmore. Daly is hitting .400 with 30 runs scored, 16 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Billions is hitting .365 with four home runs, 23 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
Next round: Winner of Boaz at Hayden.
--
Class 4A: West Limestone (14-14) at Jacksonville (15-8), 4:30 p.m. (1 p.m.)
West Limestone has catcher Cooper Phillips hitting .439 with 12 doubles and two home runs and shortstop Braxton Griffin, who is hitting .443 and has a 3.50 ERA in 40 innings pitching. The big news for the Wildcats is the return of pitcher Colin Patterson from a calf injury. He’s had two good outings to finish the regular season.
Next round: Winner of Madison County at Curry.
--
Class 3A: Elkmont (14-11) at Winfield (21-14), 4:30 p.m. (11 a.m.)
Mykell Murrah could be the “Bull" for Elkmont. In his last seven games, he’s hitting.391 with four home runs, a double and 17 RBIs. In his last two starts on the mound, he’s given up two earned runs in 11 innings with 22 strikeouts. Elkmont last advanced out of the first round in 2017.
Next round: Winner of Holly Pond at Hokes Bluff.
--
Class 1A: Meek (12-11) at Lindsay Lane (20-6), 4 p.m. (noon)
Lindsay Lane looks prime for a playoff run. Junior pitcher Ray Anderson leads the Lions with a 7-1 record, 83 strikeouts and a 1.40 ERA. Junior Ben Frasier is 5-0 with an 0.91 ERA. Catcher Sam Hogue is hitting .470 with 16 extra base hits and 35 RBIs. The Lions are hitting .347 as a team.
Next round: Winner of Ragland at Valley Head.
--
Class 1A: Athens Bible (10-10) at Sumiton Christian (18-5), 1 p.m. (1 p.m.)
Nine seniors lead the way for Athens Bible. Senior catcher Connor Abernathy is hitting .482 with 27 RBIs. He’s also thrown out 15 baserunners. Senior pitcher Eli Olree is 4-2 with 78 strikeouts in 51 innings. Spencer Blake is hitting .482 and Cody Graviett is hitting .453.
Next round: Winner of Skyline at Donoho.
