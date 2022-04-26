The first week of the high school baseball playoffs was marked by some crazy offensive numbers.
Hartselle swept Huffman 30-0 and 22-0.
Lindsay Lane swept Meek 31-0 and 17-1.
Appalachian swept Belgreen 12-0 and 30-25.
Hopefully the high scoring fades away and strong pitching takes over this week in the second round.
There was some great pitching in the first round. It just got overshadowed by the offensive numbers that looked more like a video game.
Five Hartselle pitchers combined for two no-hitters vs. Huffman. They were William Turner, Caleb Pittman, JT Blackwood, Elliott Bray and Jack Smith.
Mountain Brook pitcher Howell Polk struck out 11 in a 4-2 win that wrapped up a sweep vs. Scottsboro. Mountain Brook hosts Hartselle in a second-round Class 6A matchup Friday.
Three Decatur Heritage pitchers — Cole O’Brien, Bryant Sparkman and Tyler Founds — struck out a combined total of 29 batters in 14 innings vs. Cleveland in wins of 11-3 and 6-1.
Section used three pitchers for two no-hitters to sweep Midfield 19-0 and 19-0. Section visits Decatur Heritage in a second-round Class 2A matchup Friday.
The other two area teams that advanced to the second round feature pitching aces. For Elkmont, it was Mykell Murrah, who struck out 11 over 5⅔ innings. For Lindsay Lane, it’s lefty Ray Anderson, who is 8-1 with 89 strikeouts and an ERA just over 1.
The Hartselle at Mountain Brook matchup will be interesting. It’s usually the kind of matchup one might see in the later rounds of the playoffs. Winning two at Mountain Brook will be a big test for a Hartselle team trying to get back to the Class 6A finals.
Last Friday, Decatur Heritage eliminated Cleveland. There were some players on the Cleveland baseball team that played on the school’s football team that went to the 2A finals last fall. Next up for DHCA is Section, which won the Class 2A basketball championship on March 4.
Lindsay Lane travels to Ragland, which is a program with some recent baseball success. The Purple Devils had a four-year run from 2015-2018 of advancing to at least the quarterfinals.
Elkmont hosts Hokes Bluff, which is another school with some baseball success. The Eagles have won nine state championships.
Softball
Area tournament play begins next week. The list of local schools hosting area tournaments includes Austin, Hartselle, Athens, Brewer, Ardmore, West Morgan, East Lawrence and Hatton.
Teams will advance from the area tournaments to the regional round. Regional play is May 10-13. There are 13 area tournaments for local teams. Twelve of the areas feed into the North Regional at Florence’s Coffee O’Neal Park.
Class 5A, Area 14 with Brewer, Fairview and Guntersville, feeds into the East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
The state tournament will return to Choccolocco Park in Oxford on May 17-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.