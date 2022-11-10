To say it’s a season of change in local high school basketball might be an understatement.
Fifteen new head coaches will be pacing the sidelines among the schools in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties.
Among the new faces is first-time head coach Desmond Phillips with the Austin boys, who host Hartselle on Wednesday.
Phillips might be new as the head coach but he is no stranger to the school or the program. The 2010 Austin graduate played guard with the varsity squad and returned as an assistant coach in 2020.
“This is where I came up,” Phillips said. “This is the city I grew up in, the school I played for, the school I grew up watching.”
Not only is he familiar with the city and school, Phillips also relates with the Austin players.
“I see a lot of me (in the players) being from here and knowing where these kids grew up,” Philips said. “I know some of the struggles that they go through. I know that they have a similar mentality of showing up and going to work and knowing nothing is going to be given to you.”
Phillips saw evidence of this during preseason workouts.
“I put them through a very intense preseason just to see what kind of people they are,” Phillips said. “Are they going to complain or are they going to do the work? To no surprise they showed up and they did the work.”
Phillips’ coaching career was inspired by his days playing for Tony Ingle at Dalton State College in Georgia. A member of the 2015 NAIA national championship team, Phillips became a graduate assistant with the program after his playing days ended. Witnessing Ingle and his approach to coaching made a lasting impression on Phillips.
“With (Coach Ingle) being a hall of fame coach, winning at every level that he was at from high to JUCO to Division II to us winning a national championship in NAIA and how everything he did was through love,” Phillips said. “We knew at the end of the day no matter how much he got onto us, no matter how much he pushed us it was out of love.”
Phillips said observing Ingle and learning more about the behind-the-scenes aspects of coaching and helping guide the players toward their life goals sparked his passion to coach.
“Giving opportunities to kids, giving scholarships and seeing how that could change their lives had me saying ‘yeah this is something I want to do long term,’” Phillips said.
Entering his first season leading the Austin boys, Phillips has emphasized five principles to set the tone for what he expects from his team.
“Hard work, accountability, joy, selflessness and toughness,” Phillips said.
While Phillips prepares to make his imprint on a program he used to play for, Amber Deline takes over a Hartselle girls program that had been led by Gary Orr for 15 years. Deline has an accomplished head coaching background with Class 4A titles at Oneonta in 2013 and 2014. She coached at Oneonta from 2008-14 and James Clemens from 2014-18. She joined Hartselle’s program last season.
So far Deline has been encouraged by the players’ preparation for the season.
“We worked hard in the weight room and with skill development and conditioning,” Deline said. “They’ve done a good job of responding. We lost a lot from last year with Masyn Marchbanks and that senior class (departing). A lot of our scoring graduated last year so we’re focusing on girls stepping up and being able to score. I’m anxious to see how we compete against the (other teams) because so many of our kids, over half our team, haven't played a varsity game.”
Road games at Athens, Austin and Buckhorn on the front end of the schedule will provide early tests for this young Hartselle squad. The Tigers defeated Athens 61-51 on Tuesday night to open the season. Gracie Hill led Hartselle with 22 points.
“All of those teams are pretty athletic,” Deline said. “Us just being able to guard is my main focus because points-wise, if we play really good defense, hopefully that will help create some offense for us.
“Also to be able to take care of the basketball will be huge for us. To take advantage of our possessions we do have and not give those away. Taking care of the basketball, defense and rebounding are my main three (areas) that I look at when I look at film.”
Danville coach Mallory Alberti takes over a team with four returning starters after being an assistant for former Hawks coach JJ Hill last season. Alberti plans to utilize her entire roster on the court to advance beyond last season's area tournament finish.
"Last year, we only won six games and we finished second in our area throughout the season but we did not advance out of the area tournament," Alberti said. "This (year) the starting lineup may change throughout the season but the main thing that sets us apart is we can play all 10 kids and we plan to do that.”
Alberti will incorporate several years of basketball and volleyball coaching experience into molding Danville into a consistent winner.
Other new coaches in the area include: Brewer boys, Matthew Crowe; Brewer girls, Colton Smith; Danville boys, Ben Mastin; East Lawrence girls, Lacrissa Murphy; Hatton girls, Erika Little; Athens Bible girls, Cory McElyea; East Limestone boys, Jake Moran; Ardmore boys, William (Bryant) O’Donnell; Tanner girls, Victoria Griggs; Clements boys, William Owens; Clements girls, Shane Childress; and Lindsay Lane boys, Zak Meredith.
