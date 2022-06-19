William Booth is long past the point in his career where such things matter, yet at almost age 78, he keeps adding to his resume.
The Hartselle baseball coach picked up his ninth state championship trophy last month when his Tigers were the last team standing in the Class 6A playoffs.
Today he’s been named The Daily’s 5A-7A Coach of the Year for the 17th time in his 35-year coaching career.
“I appreciate it. This was certainly a special season,” Booth said. “Anytime you can win a state championship, it’s a special season.”
The first time Booth received the honor was in 1988 when Ronald Reagan was President. The Atlanta Braves went 54-106 in 1988 and finished sixth in the National League West.
A lot of things have changed since 1988. One thing that has not changed is the success of Hartselle baseball. The Tigers won state championships in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2009, 2013 and 2022.
The first eight championships were in Class 5A. This year’s championship is the first in Class 6A. The nine-year gap between the 2013 and 2022 championships ties Hartselle's longest championship drought since 2000 to 2009.
Considering Hartselle had six players receive All-State honors this year and three of those return, the Tigers should probably be a strong contender in 2023 for another championship trophy.
“Losing three starting pitchers like (Elliott) Bray, (William) Turner and (Caleb) Pittman, who all signed with Auburn, will be hard to do,” Booth said. “We do have some really good players returning, and there are some younger players who should be ready to take advantage of their opportunity next season.”
The Tigers lose three All-State players in Bray, Turner and designated hitter Brodie Morrow.
Returning starters will include first-team All-State players are outfielders Coleman Mizell and Peyton Steele and second baseman Jo Williamson. Other starters who will be back are catcher Cam Palahach, first baseman Greyson Howard, shortstop Cade Miles and third baseman Eli Tidwell.
Mizell, Howard and Tidwell will be seniors. Steele, Williamson, Palahach and Miles will be juniors.
Jack Smith and Isaac Nicholson, who will both be seniors, are expected to be leaders on the pitching staff.
“I really think we have the opportunity to have another great season next year,” Booth said. “I’m excited about it, and I know our players coming back are excited.”
Another great season will just add to Booth’s resume. His record stands at 1,144-497.
“That’s a lot of wins with a lot of great people responsible for making it happen,” Booth said. “I’m just thankful every day to be a part of it all.”
