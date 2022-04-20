Jalen Orr is a man of few words.
The Austin Black Bear basketball player prefers to let his play on the court do his talking.
Orr’s play was strong and loud this season. The senior closed out his high school career by being named The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year.
“He’s a great kid, a model citizen and a strong representative of Austin High,” former Austin coach Major Deacon said. “He did it all. He was our Mr. Dependable. Any coach would love to have a roster full of players like Jalen Orr.”
Orr was also a Class 7A All-State honorable mention selection. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a game. The Black Bears (19-12) advanced to the Northwest Regional semifinals before falling to defending 7A champion Oak Mountain.
The Black Bears were like a three-headed monster with Orr, fellow senior Eddie Mitchell and junior Cam Collins. The three combined to average 39 points and 16 rebounds a game. Stopping all three on any night was a difficult task.
“Looking back we had a really good season with some big wins, but it didn’t really end the way we wanted,” Orr said.
Austin split the regular season with James Clemens and won the right to host the area tournament. James Clemens won round three of the rivalry on Austin's home floor. The Jets went on to reach the 7A state championship game where Enterprise beat James Clemens 66-64.
“That last game with James Clemens was tough,” Orr said. “We should have won that game at home. If we had, I really feel like it would have been us playing Enterprise in the state championship game.”
While the season didn’t end on a high point it did have some great moments. The Black Bears got a signature win early in the season with an 87-71 home win over Class 3A powerhouse Plainview. Orr had 28 points and led Austin in rebounds, blocked shots, steals and assists.
“That was a statement win for our team against a team that went on to win a state championship,” Deacon said. “That was also a statement game for Jalen. He set the tone for what kind of team leader he was going to be.
“Jalen is a man of few words, but when he speaks people listen. His work ethic draws that kind of respect. He always plays for his team and not just for himself.”
Understanding Orr’s background can explain his leadership qualities. It’s probably in his DNA.
Orr’s father is Johnathan Orr, a three-time football state champion and a two-time All-State quarterback at Courtland. His mother, Andrea Watkins-Orr, was an All-State basketball player at Austin and played in a state championship game in her senior season.
“I certainly owe my parents a lot for all they have done for me,” Orr said. “My Dad started taking me to the gym for workouts when I was young. They’ve always been encouraging.”
Orr said there has been some interesting basketball competitions in the driveway at the family home.
“It’s mostly been Dad and I going one-on-one,” Orr said. “Sometimes Mom comes out there and she can hold her own in a game of horse. She might have even won a few times.”
Orr’s parents have also had an impact on what he plans to do after high school. He has opportunities to continue playing basketball, but he’s chosen to focus on an academic path. He wants to become a mechanical engineer. He plans to attend the University of Alabama.
“Dad is an electrical engineer and Mom’s a chemical engineer,” Orr said. “I guess I’m going to try to keep the family tradition going and become a mechanical engineer.”
