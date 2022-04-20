HARTSELLE — When you think of Hartselle girl's basketball, there's two names that might pop …

Class 5A-7A All-Area basketball

DAILY ALL-AREA 5A-7A BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

--

Player of the year: Jalen Orr, Austin, Sr. — Orr was a star for the Black Bears in 2021-22, finishing with 13.2 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game to help lead Austin to a 19-12 record and a regional semifinal appearance.

--

First team

Jalen Orr, Austin, Sr.: Orr closed his career by scoring 13.2 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Jaden Jude, Athens, Sr.: Jude had a strong senior season for the Golden Eagles, averaging 15.2 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. He also had 45 steals.

Luke Ward, Hartselle, Sr.: Ward closed his career at Hartselle with 13 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. He made 79 three pointers for the season.

Kiah Key, Hartselle, Jr.: Key had an effective junior campaign, averaging 12.9 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game.

London Townsend, Athens, Fr.: Just a freshman, Townsend capped a stellar first season in Athens with 15.2 points per game and 4 rebounds per game.

--

Second team

Cameron Collins, Austin, Jr.: The Black Bears star finished the year with 12.9 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Eddie Mitchell, Austin, Sr.: Another Black Bears star, Mitchell finished the year with 12.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur, Jr.: Slaughter put together a strong junior season by scoring 12.8 points per game and grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game.

Jayden Brown, Decatur, Jr.: Another star underclassman for the Red Raiders, Brown averaged 10.3 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Ryan Dunn, Hartselle, Jr.: Dunn averaged 9.3 points per game and 3.2 assists per game for the Tigers.

--

Honorable mention

Lawrence County: Alandis Johnson, Connor Southern.

Brewer: Tamerion Watkins, Hunter Lawrence.

--

Class 5A-7A Boys Player of the Year

2022: Jalen Orr, Austin

2021: Brody Peebles, Hartselle

2020: Brody Peebles, Hartselle

2019: Austin Harvell, East Limestone

2018: Fabian Bell, Austin

2017: Javan Johnson, Austin

2016: Javan Johnson, Austin

2015: Camron Reedus, Austin

2014: Giddy Potts, Athens

2013: Giddy Potts, Athens

2012: Darius Nelson, Decatur

2011: Detrick Mostella, Austin

2010: William Johnson, Decatur

2009: Jay Watkins, Austin

2008: George Williams, Austin

2007: Rico Pickett, Decatur

2006: Jay Sears, Austin

2005: Richard Hendrix, Athens

2004: Richard Hendrix, Athens

2003: Richard Hendrix, Athens

2002: Juwan Garth, Austin

2001: Josh Britnell, Hartselle

2000: Billy Allen, Decatur

1999: Okechi Egbe, Austin

1998: LaMarkus Ellis, Lawrence Co.

1997: Kevin White, Decatur

1996: Brian Davis, Austin

1995: Chris Weakley, Austin

1994: Jay Knowlton, Hartselle

1993: Rod Bass, Austin, and Rusty Brand, West Limestone

1992: Marco Whitfield, Decatur

1991: Kirt Dolly, Decatur

1990: Jeff Campbell, Athens

1989: Keith Bradley, Austin

1988: Kenneth Rice, Austin

1987: Stanley Love, Austin

1986: Keith Askins, Athens

1985: Ronald Taylor, Lawrence Co.

1984: Derrick Davis, Decatur

1983: Allen Love, Austin

1982: Darrell Allen, Hartselle, and Bruce Allen, Austin

1981: Bruce Allen, Austin

1980: Paul Pointer, Lawrence Co.

--

Class 5A-7A Boys Coach of the Year

2022: Not awarded

2021: Faron Key, Hartselle

2020: Faron Key, Hartselle

2019: Fred Steger, East Limestone

2018: Jake Miles, Austin

2017: Jake Miles, Austin

2016: Jake Miles, Austin

2015: Jake Miles, Austin

2014: Stace Tedford, Athens

2013: Demond Garth, Austin

2012: Stace Tedford, Athens

2011: Sam Brown, Brewer

2010: Dale Walker, East Lawrence

2009: Demond Garth, Austin

2008: Dale Walker, East Lawrence

2007: Jamie Lee, Decatur

2006: Demond Garth, Austin

2005: Venard Hendrix, Athens

2004: Venard Hendrix, Athens

2003: Johnny Berry, Hartselle

2002: Baine Garner, East Lawrence

2001: Howard Pride, Decatur

2000: Stuart Allen, Austin

1999: Jerry Todd, Athens

1998: Gary Johnson, Lawrence Co.

1997: Gary Johnson, Lawrence Co.

1996: Bob Harpe, Austin

1995: Bob Harpe, Austin

1994: Don Pouncey, Hartselle, and Wally Sanders, Decatur

1993: Bob Harpe, Austin

1992: Don Pouncey, Hartselle

1991: Wally Sanders, Decatur

1990: Jerry Todd, Athens

1989: Brad Kitchens, Brewer

1988: Bob Harpe, Austin

1987: Jerry Todd, Athens

1986: Jerry Todd, Athens

1985: Jerry Todd, Athens

1984: Earl Morris, Decatur

1983: Joe Jones, Austin

1982: Earl Morris, Decatur

1981: Fred Bryan, Hartselle

1980: Jerry Todd, Athens

1979: Gary Johnson, Lawrence Co.

1978: Earl Morris, Decatur