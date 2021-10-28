Here we are in the final week of the regular season.
Ten area teams have qualified for the state playoffs. More on that next week when Decatur, Hartselle, East Limestone, Ardmore, Priceville, Clements, Hatton, Tanner, Decatur Heritage and R.A. Hubbard begin the push through the postseason.
This week's schedule is thin with most teams either done for the season or taking this week off to get ready for the playoffs.
--
Last week's picks: 9-6
Overall: 104-41
--
Tonight's games
---
Austin Black Bears at Mountain Brook Spartans: Austin was officially eliminated from the playoffs last week, but that doesn't change the fact the Black Bears have won three games in a row.
The Class 6A, No. 3-ranked Spartans are the clear favorite here, but don't be surprised to see Austin give them a scare. Prediction: Mountain Brook
--
Clements Colts at Hatton Hornets: Both squads secured playoff berths last week. Clements won its third game in a row after starting the season 0-6.
A win Friday would give Hatton a winning season. The Hornets have never lost to Clements under current head coach Denton Bowling. Prediction: Hatton
--
Sheffield Bulldogs at East Lawrence Eagles: Both teams saw their playoffs hopes dashed last Friday. By the end of their game Friday, the Eagles were down to their fourth quarterback of the season. Prediction: Sheffield
---
New Hope Indians at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs: The Class 4A Indians pose a steep challenge for the 1A Chiefs. Prediction: New Hope
---
Friday’s games
--
Huntsville Panthers at Decatur Red Raiders: Decatur did exactly what it needed to do to make the playoffs. The Red Raiders won their last three games, including last week's 56-34 win over Athens.
The Red Raiders are now in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. A win Friday would give them extra momentum heading into their first-round matchup, a trip to Class 6A No. 1-ranked Clay-Chalkville. Prediction: Decatur
--
Priceville Bulldogs at St. John Paul II Falcons: The Bulldogs will be looking for a tune-up before the Class 4A playoffs. Prediction: Priceville
--
Winston County Yellow Jackets at Falkville Blue Devils: The Blue Devils are looking to end a four-game losing streak. Prediction: Falkville
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Danville Hawks: A win would give the Hawks a 5-5 season under first-year head coach Andro Williams. The Red Devils are still searching for their first win. Prediction: Danville
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Ardmore Tigers: The Wildcats will look to end 2021 on a positive note after missing out on the playoffs a year removed from a region championship, Prediction: West Limestone
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Hanceville Bulldogs: Elkmont looks to keep from going 0-10. Prediction: Hanceville
--
Waterloo Cougars at Tanner Rattlers: Tanner came up short of winning its first region championship since 2016. However, the Rattlers still secured a home playoff game. Prediction: Tanner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.