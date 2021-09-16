For the third straight season, the Decatur Red Raiders are 0-4.
That's a frustrating stat for a program so rich in history. However, what's even more frustrating is the Red Raiders aren't a bad team.
Decatur has faced arguably its three toughest opponents the past three weeks, capped by their game with Hartselle last Friday.
For what it's worth, the Red Raiders have played each team down to the wire. That includes scoring more points on Hartselle than anyone has this season. Decatur trailed Hartselle by just six late in the fourth quarter before the Tigers pulled away for a 42-21 win.
The good news for Decatur is that the schedule gets a lot easier from here.
This week, the Raiders have Buckhorn at home. The Bucks are coming off their first loss, 35-0 to Cullman. None of their three wins were against teams as good as any Decatur has played.
The four playoff spots in Class 6A, Region 8 are still wide open. A win on Friday would not only give Decatur its first win, but would give it a region win heading into a bye week with two weeks to prepare for a playoff push in the second half of the season. Prediction: Decatur
---
Last week's record: 10-7
Overall: 36-21
---
Sparkman at Austin: Last week, I predicted Austin would upset James Clemens. The Black Bears had their chances, but couldn't capitalize on opportunities. After three weeks on the road, albeit one at Decatur, Austin is finally back home this Friday. Sparkman is 2-2 with wins against teams with a combined 1-6 record, and the losses were both double-digit defeats.
Austin knows good and well not to underestimate the Senators. After all, they were the only region team to defeat the Black Bears a season ago. Still, I think Austin gets back on track this season with a win on Friday. Prediction: Austin
--
West Morgan at West Limestone: Class 4A, Region 8 is a gauntlet and there's no telling what can happen each week. That was apparent last week when West Morgan bounced back from a 24-7 loss to Priceville to beat Deshler, while Priceville was routed by Brooks. West Limestone, last year's region champ, lost by 12 to Central.
Take out the dud loss to Priceville and the West Morgan Rebels are averaging 37 points per game. That could be a tough number to keep up with for a West Limestone team that's scored just 21 in each of its past two games. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Danville at East Lawrence: Danville is coming off its first loss, a tough 33-17 defeat to Lauderdale County. East Lawrence is also coming off a loss to Lauderdale County, 24-6, two weeks ago.
Which East Lawrence team will we get? The one that went toe to toe with West Morgan or the one that managed just six and seven points in two other games.
Because of that unknown, I say go with the team that's been more consistent. Prediction: Danville
--
Columbia at Hartselle: Columbia hasn't scored a point this season. Prediction: Hartselle
--
Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage: Both teams are undefeated in region play. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
Priceville at Wilson: Priceville is looking to bounce back from a 48-23 loss to Brooks. Prediction: Priceville
--
Brewer at East Limestone: East Limestone has reeled off two wins since starting 0-2. Brewer is 0-4. Prediction: East Limestone
--
Muscle Shoals at Athens: Athens won the region last year but still lost to the Trojans. Muscle Shoals has won 11 of the last 12 vs. Athens. Prediction: Muscle Shoals
--
Lawrence County at Russellville: Lawrence County has just one win over Russellville since 1945. Prediction: Russellville
--
Colbert Heights at Clements: Clements is 0-3 on the season. Prediction: Colbert Heights
--
Elkmont at Lauderdale County: The host Tigers are on a roll. Prediction: Lauderdale County
--
Tanner at North Sand Mountain: Tanner has won two in a row and travels to last year's region champ. Prediction: Tanner
--
R.A. Hubbard at Phillips Bear Creek: R.A. Hubbard has throttled its last two region opponents. Prediction: R.A. Hubbard
--
