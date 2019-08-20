Each year before high school football starts, we peek inside our crystal ball to see what’s coming for the season.
There are two variables we look for one. One is teams with a returning starter at quarterback. The second is teams with a head coach with say at least five years of head coaching experience.
Yes, there are 21 other positions on the field besides the quarterback that are pretty important. Yes, there are some head coaches that have a certain spark about them that can bring success in a flash.
Having a returning starting quarterback usually means he has faced the pressure situations that can determine a close game. Having an experienced head coach usually means stability that can keep a team focused on the task at hand.
When you look at the 20 teams in the Daily’s coverage area, there are few starting quarterbacks returning. Brewer has one in Patrick Johnson. West Morgan has Glavine Segars. Decatur Heritage will continue its three-quarterback system with the experienced trio of Stratton Orr, Hank Davis and Brayden Kyle.
The list of area head coaches with five or more years of experience isn’t what it used to be. There are just six. Jere Adcock (170-94) is starting his 24th season at Decatur. It’s the 10th season for Jeremy Perkins (64-40) at Austin. Steve Meek (55-35) is beginning his ninth season at Decatur Heritage.
Jeff Pugh (80-63) is entering his 13th season at East Limestone. It’s year eight for Rich Dutton (29-44) at Lawrence County. Geoff Walters is in his fifth season at Brewer (14-27).
This season there are three schools with first-year head coaches. Seven schools have head coaches starting their second seasons. Two have third-year head coaches and two more have fourth-year head coaches.
Bob Godsey’s move from Hartselle to Madison Academy means for the first time since 2006 there’s not at least one area head football coach with a state championship on his resume.
After Tanner won the Class 2A championship in 2012, there were three area coaches with state championships to their credit. Tanner’s Laron White joined Godsey at Hartselle (2011) and Allen Creasy at Athens (2006).
So maybe what the crystal ball is showing this season is a time of transition for several area teams. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s a golden opportunity for a player, team or young head coach to step in the spotlight and grab some success.
