There’s an old saying about if you hang around long enough, you will see a little bit of everything.
That’s sort of the way this high school football season has gone. After four weeks of play, it hasn’t exactly followed the script that most people might have expected.
For a great example, look at the Power Rankings on the left side of this page. Who could have imagined power rankings without Decatur, Austin and Decatur Heritage? Those three teams are a combined 3-9.
The eight teams in the power rankings, including undefeated Hartselle and Ardmore, have at total of six losses. That’s one-loss records for West Limestone, Danville, Priceville, West Morgan, Falkville and Athens.
Four of the teams in the Power Rankings have new head coaches — Jonathan Snider at Ardmore, Andro Williams at Danville, Drew Phillips at West Morgan and Seth Ward at Falkville.
To be this good after four weeks of the season and in their first year as head coach is a real positive statement about the head coaches, the coaching staffs they have assembled and how their players have responded.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of blocking and tackling. No matter how the offenses change or try to spread out the defenses, the teams that block and tackle the best usually wins games and then championships.
Here’s a look at what we’ve seen so far this season and what to look for going forward:
--
Hartselle (4-0): There hasn’t been a better looking team this season. The Tigers play great defense and can score points. They are a physical team that knows how to block and tackle.
Going forward: The Tigers face perhaps their toughest stretch of the schedule starting Sept. 24 with home games vs. Russellville, Athens and then a trip to Muscle Shoals. Undefeated Russellville is not a Class 6A, Region 8 game, but the No. 7-ranked team in Class 5A will be a test. Muscle Shoals is 4-0 and Athens’ lone loss was to undefeated 7A James Clemens.
---
Austin (1-3): This young group of Black Bears is growing each week. The offense is improving under quarterback De’Air Young. His passing ability has helped the running game improve. The Black Bears need improvement on defense. They are giving up an average of 29.5 points a game.
Going forward: Friday’s home game with Sparkman may be the biggest game of the season. A loss would put Austin at 0-3 in 7A, Region 4. That would make it difficult to return to the playoffs.
---
Decatur (0-4): Despite the record, these Red Raiders are much improved over what we saw the last two years. When this bunch figures out how to win a game, they won’t stop with just one or two.
Going forward: If quarterback Ellis Dickman and receivers Jayden Brown and Jyron McDaniel keep improving as a unit, look out. This offense will be tough to stop.
---
Decatur Heritage (2-2): The Eagles appear to be on track for another Class 1A, Region 8 championship. The question is will the run through the region prepare them for the playoffs?
Going forward: Can Decatur Heritage’s Tyler Founds pull off a statistical triple crown? The Troy commit is near the top in the area in pass receiving, tackles and interceptions.
---
Athens (3-1): Friday’s home game with Muscle Shoals will reveal a lot about the Golden Eagles, who have had a crazy first four weeks. They beat Fort Payne 41-40, got smashed 47-7 by James Clemens, had a forfeit win over Columbia and then beat Hazel Green 56-7 last Friday.
Going forward: The Oct. 1 trip to Hartselle should tell even more about the defending champion in Class 6A, Region 8.
---
Class 5A, Region 8: Ardmore (4-0) is the surprise team in Limestone County. The Tigers are open this week and then play Class 3A Clements on Sept. 24.
Going forward: Ardmore’s biggest tests are region games on Oct. 1 at Russellville and Oct. 7 vs. East Limestone.
---
Class 4A, Region 8: This is the rock ’em, sock ’em region where physical football rules. Brooks and Central are both 2-0 in region play. Priceville, West Morgan, West Limestone and Rogers are all 1-1. Deshler and Wilson are both 0-2. West Limestone is No. 8 in the state with Central at No. 10.
Going forward: At least two really good teams won’t make the playoffs. That makes Friday’s West Morgan at West Limestone game huge.
---
Class 3A, Region 8: Despite the 33-17 loss to Lauderdale County last week, Danville is still the surprise team in the region. Williams has the Hawks playing inspired football.
Going forward: If Danville survives Friday’s region game at East Lawrence and then a non-region game at Priceville, the Hawks then have an open date. That gives them time to rest up for their three final region games at Elkmont, Clements and at Phil Campbell.
---
Class 2A, Region 7: Falkville and Tanner are both off to good starts in region play with 2-0 records. Falkville is looking for a fifth straight trip to the playoffs. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 6 in the state. Tanner is trying to make it back-to-back trips for the first time since 2016 and 2017.
Going forward: Falkville’s trip to Tanner on Oct. 8 could decide the region championship.
