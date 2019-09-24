FLORENCE — Bobby Joe Pride, who starred for the Decatur Red Raiders, will be inducted into the University of North Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
The star running back played on Decatur’s first integrated football team in 1967. He was a member of UNA’s first integrated team in 1968 for head coach Hal Self, a Decatur native.
Pride finished his college career with 3,655 all-purpose yards. That mark is still eighth in school history. That includes a 100-yard kickoff return vs. Tennessee-Martin in 1970.
The Hall of Fame ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at the UNA Performance Center inside the Guillot University Center and is free and open to the public. It is part of the school’s homecoming celebration.
Joining Pride in the Class of 2019 are women's basketball standout Renae Cody, baseball All-American Mike Klug and men's golf All-American Justin Regan.
Pride was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.