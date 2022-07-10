Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (2021 record 4-6, 3-4), James Clemens (10-1, 7-0), Sparkman (4-7, 4-3), Florence (5-6, 5-2), Bob Jones (5-6, 5-2), Huntsville (3-7, 2-5), Grissom (3-7, 1-6), Albertville (1-9, 1-6). Total last season: 35-49.
Class 6A, Region 7: Hartselle (10-1, 7-0), Decatur (4-7, 4-3), Athens (4-6, 3-4), Muscle Shoals (9-2, 6-1), Cullman (7-4, 5-2), Columbia (0-10, 0-7). Total last season: 34-50.
Class 5A, Region 8: Ardmore (7-4, 3-3), East Limestone (5-6, 5-1), Brewer (2-8, 2-4), Lawrence County (0-10, 0-6), Russellville (9-3, 6-0), Fairview (12-2, 5-1), West Point (6-4, 2-4). Total last season: 41-37.
Class 4A, Region 7: West Morgan (5-5, 3-4), West Limestone (5-5, 3-4), East Lawrence (3-7, 2-4), Brooks (12-1, 7-0), Central-Florence (7-4, 4-3), Deshler (3-7, 2-5), Rogers (5-6, 3-4), Wilson (1-9, 0-7). Total last season: 41-44.
Class 4A, Region 8: Priceville (10-2, 6-1), Randolph (10-2, 6-1), DAR (3-7, 2-5), Madison County (5-6, 4-3), New Hope (4-6, 1-6), North Jackson (5-6, 3-2), Westminster Christian (5-5, 3-4), St. John Paul II (0-10, 0-7). Total last season: 42-44.
Class 3A, Region 7: Danville (5-5, 2-4), Madison Academy (12-2, 7-0), J.B. Pennington (8-4, 5-2), Susan Moore (4-6, 3-4), Vinemont (5-6, 4-3), Asbury (2-8, 1-5), Brindlee Mountain (0-9, 0-6). Total last season: 36-40.
Class 3A, Region 8: Clements (4-7, 3-3), Elkmont (0-10, 0-6), Mars Hill (10-4, 3-1), Lauderdale County (10-2, 6-0), Colbert County (6-5, 4-2), Phil Campbell (7-4, 5-1), Colbert Heights (5-6, 3-3). Total last season: 42-38.
Class 2A, Region 8: Falkville (4-6, 2-4), Tanner (8-4, 5-1), Hatton (5-6, 3-3), Lexington (7-4, 5-1), Red Bay (2-7, 2-4), Sheffield (2-8, 1-5), Tharptown (4-6, 0-6), Lindsay Lane (0-0). Total last season: 32-41.
Class 1A, Region 7: Decatur Heritage (10-3, 7-0), Cedar Bluff (6-5, 6-0), Gaylesville (6-5, 3-3), Appalachian (1-8, 1-5), Coosa Christian (4-6, 3-3), Valley Head (5-6, 4-2), Woodville (0-10, 0-6). Total last season: 32-43.
