The countdown clock for the high school football season is 40 days.
The season begins on Aug. 18 with a Thursday night schedule featuring East Limestone at Athens.
Like every season, a lot has changed since the final game in the 2021 season when Decatur Heritage fell to Pickens County in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state playoffs.
The biggest change has to be the end of the program at R.A. Hubbard following the school’s closing. The Chiefs’ football program has a link to the days at Courtland High. That’s an impressive five state championships and 397 wins in 60 years.
The dynamics of the death of one program will be linked by date to the birth of another varsity program. The Lindsay Lane Lions of Athens are entering their first season of varsity football under head coach Jeremy Williams.
This season also marks a big change among head coaches. Two veteran head coaches in Decatur Heritage’s Steve Meek and East Limestone’s Jeff Pugh have stepped aside.
Meek coached the Decatur Heritage Eagles for 11 seasons, won 86 games and four region championships. He handed the reins over to Nikita Stover who starred at Hartselle and then for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Pugh coached East Limestone for 16 seasons, won 95 games and one region championship. Decatur native Clint Woodfin now leads the Indians. The former Austin player was most recently an assistant coach at James Clemens. He was head coach at Huntsville High in 2015 and 2016.
One other head coaching change comes at Elkmont where Chris Bunio is the new man in charge.
That leaves Decatur’s Jere Adcock and Austin’s Jeremy Perkins at the top of the list of area coaches in years of service. Adcock (178-117) begins his 27th season at Decatur. Perkins (83-53) is starting his 13th season at Austin.
Adcock’s Red Raiders went 4-7 last season, but made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Decatur’s record could have easily been flipped if losses by two, three and four points had gone the other way.
Decatur returns several starters both on offense and defense. The bulk of those starters are seniors, including starting quarterback Ellis Dickman.
“We’ve counted on this senior class since they were freshmen,” Adcock said. “I know it’s important to them to have a great senior season.”
A winning record would be Decatur’s first since 2018.
Austin is looking to return to the playoffs this season after being relegated to spectator status last year with a 4-7 record. The Black Bears had been to the playoffs the previous six seasons.
The last time Austin did not make the playoffs was in 2014. The Black Bears went 2-8 that year while scoring 218 points and allowing 266. The next three seasons saw Austin record double-digit winning seasons of 10-4, 10-4 and 12-1 with two region championships.
“I hope that happens again,” Perkins said. “I would be happy with that.”
The Black Bears were young last season. The lumps the team took last year should pay off with experience on both sides of the football. Also returning is senior quarterback De’Air Young.
Decatur Heritage will also have a senior quarterback in Bo Solley. He takes over from Brayden Kyle, who was the Class 1A first-team All-State quarterback after accounting for 70 touchdowns and 4,405 yards.
“We’re happy to have Bo on our team,” Stover said. “He’s a great leader and I think he’s going to surprise some people with his play.”
One change affecting every school is the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s realignment of regions. The biggest change is East Lawrence moving up from Class 3A to Class 4A. Lindsay Lane starts its journey in the world of varsity football in Class 2A.
One of the biggest surprises of the realignment was Priceville staying in Class 4A. Head coach Chris Foster thought his Bulldogs were for sure moving up to Class 5A.
Priceville did move to a new region. After competing in the 4A region to the west with schools like West Morgan, West Limestone, Brooks and Rogers, the Bulldogs are playing in the region to the east. That region includes Madison County, Randolph, Westminster and North Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.