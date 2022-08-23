Most of the time, when a team loses The Daily’s Player of the Year to graduation, it takes at least a small step backward the following year.
It doesn’t look like Hartselle and Decatur Heritage are missing a beat this season.
The Hartselle Tigers lost last year’s Daily 5A-7A Player of the Year in quarterback J.T. Blackwood. He’s planning to play baseball at Alabama.
Senior Jack Smith takes over this season at quarterback for the Class 6A Tigers. In his first varsity start last Friday vs. 7A Austin, the lefty completed 22 of 25 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Smith also ran for a 48-yard touchdown in the 45-17 win.
Decatur Heritage lost two-time Daily 1A-4A Player of the Year Brayden Kyle at quarterback. He’s now playing at UNA.
Up steps Savarius Evans last Friday, but not to play quarterback. The eighth-grader is a running back. He got his high school career off to a great start by rushing 13 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Class 1A Decatur Heritage’s 24-22 win over Class 2A Section.
In the end it was Ben Abercrombie’s 36-yard field goal as time expired that gave Nikita Stover his first victory as head coach at Decatur Heritage. It was big night for Abercrombie that he’ll always remember.
It was big night for Evans on what could be the start of an interesting high school career that a lot of people may remember for a long time.
Here are some takeaways from last week:
• Last season, Austin lost to Hartselle by 29 (29-0). Last Friday, Austin lost by 28 (45-17). It was a really disappointing night for the Black Bears. They expected to be greatly improved this season. Looks like the Black Bears have a lot to figure out before hosting Decatur on Friday.
• Good football teams are expected to beat bad football teams. That’s what Decatur did in its 65-0 rout of Mae Jemison last Friday. So how good is Decatur? Probably not as good as the Red Raiders looked last Friday. We'll know more after the Red Raiders visit Austin.
• West Morgan, Priceville and Brewer each opened with big wins last Friday. All three will be tested this week. West Morgan goes to Ardmore. Priceville travels to Fairview. Brewer hosts rival Arab.
• Athens dominated East Limestone 49-14 last Thursday. It will be interesting to see how the Golden Eagles do Friday at Bob Jones, a team that Muscle Shoals whipped 31-7.
• Congratulations to former Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. His Grissom team pulled a shocker in beating Russellville 34-21. Dutton was 1-9 vs. Russellville while at Lawrence County. The win came in 2017 at Russellville. That win brought on a celebration around the square in Moulton. Surely Grissom celebrated with a ride around the square in Huntsville.
• Three of the big names in Class 7A — Thompson, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville — opened the season with losses. Thompson lost 38-7 to Buford, Georgia. Hewitt-Trussville lost 37-21 to Central-Phenix City. Hoover lost 17-14 to Auburn.
• One of the longest losing streaks in the state got snapped Friday when Brindlee Mountain in Marshall County beat Cherokee 26-20. The Lions had lost 43 in a row. Brindlee Mountain hosts Elkmont this Friday. Elkmont has lost 11 straight and won two of its last 29.
