Here 10 players returning after breakout seasons in Class 1A-4A in 2021:
QB: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, Sr.: Gilbert was a two-way threat accounting for 2,095 yards of offense with 24 touchdowns.
QB: Caden Burnett, Falkville, Sr.: Burnett threw for 1,208 yards and 11 touchdowns and starred on defense with four interceptions.
RB: Mason Cartee, Priceville, Sr.: The first-team Class 4A All-State selection rushed 296 times for 2,363 yards and 32 touchdowns. He had two games where he ran for over 200 yards and scored five touchdowns.
RB: Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan, Jr.: Fletcher rushed for 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns.
WR: Skylar Townsend, Tanner, Jr.: The second team Class 2A All-State selection averaged 21.8 yards per catch with 32 receptions for 699 yards and nine touchdowns.
OL: Braden Stafford, Hatton, Sr.: The second-team Class 2A All-State selection had 52 pancake blocks and 39 tackles on defense with two defensive touchdowns.
LB: Jake Langolis, Priceville, Sr.: The Class 4A All-State honorable mention selection recorded 131 tackles with 12.5 tackles for losses, three fumble recoveries, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
LB: Easton Smith, West Limestone, Jr.: The team leader with four interceptions had 96 tackles with three sacks.
LB: Brady Moore, Clements, Sr.: The Class 3A honorable mention selection had 133 tackles with 23 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
DB: Sammy Holmes, Priceville, So.: The safety recorded 70 tackles with three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
