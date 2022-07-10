Here 10 players returning after breakout seasons in Class 5A-7A in 2021:
QB: De’Air Young, Austin, Sr.: Young threw for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 440 yards and a touchdown.
QB: Caden Childers, Brewer, Sr.: Childers threw for 1,647 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 338 yards and six touchdowns.
RB: Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, Jr.: The speedster averaged 11.8 yards per carry on 89 attempts for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 15 pass receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
RB: Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone, Sr.: Wheeler averaged 7.8 yards per carry with 166 rushes for 1,289 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for four touchdowns in two different games.
WR: Izayah Fletcher, Hartselle, Sr.: The second-team Class 6A All-State pick caught 52 passes for 852 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had a kick return for a touchdown.
WR: Jayden Brown, Decatur, Sr.: The No. 1 passing target for the Red Raiders had 43 catches for 883 yards and six touchdowns. That’s 20.5 yards per catch.
Athlete: Maurice Jones, Austin, 185, Jr.: The speedster had 15 receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns, 13 kick returns for 373 yards and two touchdowns, and six punt returns for 104 yards and one touchdown.
LB: Druce Clarke, Austin, Sr.: Clarke led the Black Bears with 99 tackles, including three tackles for losses and one sack.
LB: Tommy Cazier, Decatur, Jr.: The inside linebacker led the Red Raiders with 101 tackles, including five tackles for losses.
K: Crawford Lang, Hartselle, Sr.: Lang was 50-of-50 on PATs and good on 4 of 5 field-goal attempts, including a long of 35 yards.
