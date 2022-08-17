The past two years have been kind to football teams in The Daily's coverage area.
In 2020, 12 teams advanced to the playoffs, while another 10 advanced in 2021.
So how many make the playoffs this season?
Here's a look at each region with records from last season and our picks for making the playoffs. First team listed is the pick for region champion.
--
Class 7A, Region 4
Austin (4-6, 3-4), James Clemens (10-1, 7-0), Bob Jones (5-6, 5-2), Florence (5-6, 5-2), Sparkman (4-7, 4-3), Huntsville (3-7, 2-5), Grissom (3-7, 1-6), Albertville (1-9, 1-6).
James Clemens won the region in 2021, but the Jets will be breaking in a new coach. After a season of growing pains with a young roster, Austin returns an experienced team, a recipe for success the Black Bears have used in recent years.
--
Prediction: Austin, James Clemens, Florence, Bob Jones.
--
Class 6A, Region 8
Hartselle (10-1, 7-0), Muscle Shoals (9-2, 6-1), Cullman (7-4, 5-2), Decatur (4-7, 4-3), Athens (4-6, 3-4), Columbia (0-10, 0-7).
The Hartselle Tigers steamrolled through their region schedule last season. Five of the region wins were by more than three touchdowns.
Will that be the case this year? Road games at Muscle Shoals and Cullman and a more-experienced Decatur team might have something to say about that.
The region has just six teams. Columbia, which hasn't won a game since 2015, will most likely miss the playoffs again, leaving four sports for the remaining five schools.
--
Prediction: Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Decatur, Cullman.
--
Class 5A, Region 8
Russellville (9-3, 6-0), East Limestone (5-6, 5-1), Ardmore (7-4, 3-3), Brewer (2-8, 2-4), Lawrence County (0-10, 0-6), Fairview (12-2, 5-1 in Class 5A, Region 7), West Point (6-4, 2-4 in 5A, Region 7).
This region has a new look, losing Huntsville schools Lee and Mae Jemison and adding Cullman County schools Fairview and West Point.
Russellville has won the region the past two seasons, but Fairview was a 5A semifinalist last season. East Limestone has a new coach for the first time in over 15 years, but the Indians should still be a threat. Ardmore went to the playoffs last year under first-year coach Jonathan Snider. Lawrence County and Brewer should both be much improved under second-year head coaches.
--
Prediction: Russellville, Fairview, East Limestone, Ardmore.
--
Class 4A, Region 7
Brooks (12-1, 7-0), Central Florence (7-4, 4-3), Rogers (5-6, 3-4), West Limestone (5-5, 3-4), West Morgan (5-5, 3-4), Deshler (3-7, 2-5), Wilson (1-9, 0-7) East Lawrence (3-7, 2-4 in 3A, Region 8).
The region of death in Class 4A got slightly easier with the loss of Priceville, but every team in the region, except for Wilson, has made the playoffs at least once in the past two years.
Brooks won the region in 2021 and returns nine offensive starters, but lost its two best players in QB Kyler Murks and WR Knute Wood. Deshler has a loaded senior class. West Morgan under Drew Phillips and Rogers both probably overachieved under first-year head coaches last season. This region could literally go in any direction, which means a bold prediction is in order.
--
Prediction: West Morgan, Deshler, Brooks, West Limestone.
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Priceville (10-2, 6-1 in Class 4A, Region 8), Randolph (10-2, 6-1), North Jackson (5-6, 5-2), Madison County (5-6, 4-3), Westminster (5-5, 3-4), DAR (3-7, 2-5), New Hope (4-6, 1-6), St. John Paul (0-10, 0-7).
Priceville makes the move from the run-heavy Region 8 to the pass-happy Region 7. In 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Madison Academy, the Region 7 winner, in the second round of the playoffs.
A regular-season finale with Randolph could decide this region.
--
Prediction: Priceville, Randolph, North Jackson, Madison County.
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Lauderdale County (10-2, 6-0), Phil Campbell (7-4, 5-1), Colbert Heights (5-6, 3-3), Clements (4-7, 3-3), Elkmont (0-10, 0-6), Mars Hill (10-4, 6-0 in Class 2A, Region 8), Colbert County (6-5, 4-2 in Class 2A, Region 8).
The region lost Danville and East Lawrence, but gained Mars Hill and Colbert County.
--
Prediction: Mars Hill, Lauderdale County, Colbert County, Clements.
--
Class 3A, Region 7
Danville (5-5, 2-4 in 3A, Region 8), Madison Academy (12-2, 7-0 in 4A, Region 7), Asbury (2-8, 1-5), Brindlee Mountain (0-9, 0-6), Susan Moore (4-6, 3-4 in 3A, Region 6), Vinemont (5-6, 4-3 in 3A, Region 6), J.B. Pennington (8-4, 5-2 in 3A, Region 6).
The region looks vastly different this year with only Asbury and Brindlee Mountain returning.
Madison Academy was a semifinalist in 4A. Danville went 5-5 under first-year head coach Andro Williams last year, but will be really young this season.
--
Prediction: Madison Academy, Danville, J.B. Pennington, Vinemont.
--
Class 2A, Region 8
Lexington (7-4, 5-1), Hatton (5-6, 3-3), Red Bay (2-7, 2-4), Sheffield (2-8, 1-5), Tharptown (4-6, 0-6), Tanner (8-4, 5-1 in 2A, Region 7), Falkville (4-6, 2-4 in 2A, Region 7).
This region is a tossup with several teams that can all make a claim for being the best. Tanner, Hatton and Lexington were all playoff teams a year ago. All three teams return experienced and talented rosters in 2022. Falkville, after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, will be much improved.
--
Prediction: Tanner, Hatton, Lexington, Falkville.
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage (10-3, 7-0 in 1A, Region 8), Cedar Bluff (6-5, 6-0), Valley Head (5-6, 4-2), Gaylesville (6-5, 3-3), Coosa Christian (4-6, 3-3), Appalachian (1-8, 1-5), Woodville (0-10, 0-6).
The new season brings a new coach and a new region for Decatur Heritage, but the Eagles should still be the favorite for a fourth straight region championship.
--
Prediction: Decatur Heritage, Cedar Bluff, Valley Head, Gaylesville.
