A trip to Vestavia Hills on Monday paid big dividends for the Hartselle boys.
The Tigers knocked off Class 7A Auburn 71-61 in the George Hatchett Classic.
Hartselle (14-10) outscored Auburn 19-10 in the second quarter to take a 33-22 halftime lead. Luke Ward scored 11 of his team-high 21 in the second quarter. He hit three 3-point field goals in that quarter.
“It was a pretty solid performance,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “We needed to play better defense. We gave up too many points.”
Dominic Simmons added 15 points, Ryan Dunn 13 and Kiah Key 11. Thomas Itsede scored nine.
The scoring breakdown for Hartselle has become pretty consistent this month. That’s one reason the team has won seven of its last nine. The two losses were by two and three points.
The four players in double figures is a different look from recent seasons when Brody Peebles, who now plays at Liberty, provided most of the offense.
“When you have someone like Brody, who can score 30 or 40 points a game, you let him be the guy,” Key said. “That means fewer opportunities for everybody else.
“These guys are getting their opportunities and it’s taken a while for everybody to figure out their new roles. We know where the shots are coming from and who can do what. That’s got us playing in a nice groove right now.”
Hartselle travels to Columbia today and Springville on Friday before getting back into area next Tuesday at Cullman.
• Limestone County tournament: The Tanner girls used a big second half to beat Ardmore 52-37 to advance to Thursday’s semifinal matchup with top-seeded East Limestone.
The game was tied 24-24 at halftime. Tanner outscored Ardmore 20-11 in the third quarter and 8-2 in the fourth quarter.
Shauna Fletcher led Tanner (15-3) with 24 points. Keyera Jeanes and Aubrey Oliver each had 12 points. Sarah Phillips led Ardmore (7-14) with nine.
Play continues today at Ardmore with the Clements girls vs. West Limestone at 6:30 p.m. and Tanner boys vs. Elkmont at 8 p.m.
• Athens Bible girls 53, Oakwood Academy 19: Molly Chumbley scored 18 and Brooke Blakely had 14 to lead Athens Bible on Saturday. Addison Simmons had 12 rebounds to go with eight points. Athens Bible visits Decatur Heritage tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.