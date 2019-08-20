Stars in the spotlight
Christian Angulo is a two-time All-State selection at wide receiver. This year the junior moves to running back. More touches could yield some big numbers. Last year he had 58 receptions for 17 touchdowns and 1,018 yards.
Lay of the land
The Blue Devils are the defending champions in Class 1A, Region 7. They went undefeated against region rivals R.A. Hubbard, Decatur Heritage, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Valley Head and Woodville.
Falkville’s out-of-region schedule features Danville, Vinemont, Priceville and Elkmont.
Head Coach
Tyler Mitchell takes over the program after the departure of Joel Schrenk to Class 6A Hazel Green in Madison County. Mitchell, who played at Russellville, has been an assistant coach the last four years at East Limestone.
Last season
Falkville went undefeated through 11 games before losing in the second round of the playoffs to Pickens County. Pickens County lost in the semifinals to eventual state champion Mars Hill.
The Blue Devils lost 15 seniors from last season, including All-State quarterback Aaron Dove and All-State running back Fred Walls. Falkville’s offense set a school record with 573 points. Opponents averaged 18.2 points a game.
Last three seasons
The Blue Devils went 21-12 with two playoff appearances and last year’s region championship, which was the school’s fifth.
Words to grow on
“We plan to build off the success they’ve had here in the past,” Mitchell said. “It would be stupid of me to come in here and just start over. The winning mentality is still here.”
Quarterback
Junior Payton Sallee and sophomore Andrew Jones are competing to replace Dove, who passed for 46 touchdowns and 3,021 yards last season. The Blue Devils will probably be a little more ground-oriented this season and that could favor Sallee (6-foot-1, 215-pounds), who is a little bigger than Jones.
Offense
Angulo will be joined at running back by Carlos Esquivel. The Blue Devils might even line up in a two-back formation. The goal is to replace All-State running back Fred Walls, who rushed for 25 touchdowns and 1,669 yards.
It should help having three returning starters in the offensive line. Senior Travis Ricks (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) leads the guys up front. Also back are seniors Garrett Ball and Brody Lacey.
Defense
Mitchell’s coaching background is defense. He’s shifting the Blue Devils to a 4-2 front.
“We ran the 4-2 at East (Limestone) and I’m more familiar with it,” Mitchell said. “We also have quite a few big bodies for the defensive line. There are more of those in Falkville than we had at East.”
Senior Garrett Ball, junior Gabe Daily, junior Kaden Bennett along with Ricks and Lacey give Mitchell a defensive line with depth.
Ben White and Sallee will be the defensive ends with Luke Fitzgerald and Wyatt Tomlin at linebacker.
Must-see game
The season opens with a trip to Class 4A Danville. The Hawks will be looking for revenge after getting beat 54-7 last season. The next week is the home opener vs. Class 3A Vinemont.
Final word
“Coaching is about building relationships,” Mitchell said. “When the players feel like they can trust you, they’ll do more for you.”
— David Elwell
