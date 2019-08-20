Class 7A, Region 4
Austin (7-4 last year)
James Clemens (7-4)
Florence (5-6)
Bob Jones (6-5)
Sparkman (4-6)
Grissom (4-6)
Gadsden City (3-7)
Huntsville (3-7)
Class 6A, Region 7
Hartselle (11-1)
Muscle Shoals (9-3)
Athens (8-3)
Decatur (7-5)
Cullman (3-7)
Columbia (0-10)
Class 5A, Region 7
Jasper (11-2)
Russellville (9-2)
Corner (6-5)
Dora (5-6)
Hayden (4-6)
Hamilton (4-6)
Lawrence County (2-8)
West Point (3-7)
Class 5A, Region 8
Madison Academy (10-2)
East Limestone (9-3)
Brewer (8-3)
Ardmore (4-6)
Scottsboro (4-6)
Guntersville (3-7)
Madison County (3-7)
Arab (1-9)
Class 4A, Region 7
North Jackson (11-1)
Saint John Paul II (8-3)
DAR (8-4)
Randolph (7-4)
Fairview (5-5)
Priceville (2-8)
West Morgan (1-9)
Danville (0-10)
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks (8-3)
Deshler (9-6)
Rogers (7-4)
Central Florence (5-6)
Wilson (3-6)
West Limestone (3-7)
Elkmont (2-8)
Class 3A, Region 8
Westminster Christian (11-1)
Colbert Heights (6-5)
Lauderdale County (4-7)
Clements (4-7)
East Lawrence (2-8)
Phil Campbell (2-8)
Lexington (1-9)
Class 2A, Region 7
Addison (10-3)
Red Bay (9-3)
Colbert County (8-4)
Sheffield (6-5)
Hatton (6-4)
Tharptown (2-7)
Tanner (1-9)
Class 1A, Region 7
Falkville (11-1)
R.A. Hubbard (8-3)
Decatur Heritage (7-4)
Coosa Christian (7-4)
Woodville (4-6)
Gaylesville (3-7)
Valley Head (1-9)
