The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (26), 14-0, 312
2. Hoover, 9-4, 227
3. McGill-Toolen, 9-3, 201
4. Thompson, 11-2, 183
5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4, 165
6. Auburn, 10-2, 98
7. Mountain Brook, 9-3, 88
8. Theodore, 8-3, 83
9. Lee-Montgomery, 8-5, 66
10. Fairhope, 7-4, 23
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-4) 13, Bob Jones (6-5) 9, Austin (7-4) 8, Prattville (7-4) 6.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Pinson Valley (17), 13-1, 282
2. Saraland (9), 13-2, 251
3. Muscle Shoals, 9-3, 172
4. Clay-Chalkville, 12-2, 158
5. Hueytown, 9-3, 150
6. Wetumpka, 11-3, 148
7. Oxford, 10-3, 95
8. Spanish Fort, 11-2, 67
9. Blount, 5-5, 57
10. Jackson-Olin, 10-1, 44
Others receiving votes: McAdory (10-2) 20, Opelika (7-5) 9, Eufaula (5-6) 8, St. Paul's (7-4) 7, Homewood (10-3) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-6) 3, Helena (4-6) 2, Stanhope Elmore (6-5) 2, Russell Co. (2-8) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Briarwood (4), 9-3, 233
2. Ramsay (12), 11-2, 221
3. Jasper (2), 11-2, 206
4. Madison Aca. (1), 10-2, 143
5. Central-Clay Co. (7), 12-3, 139
6. Demopolis, 10-3, 134
7. Mortimer Jordan, 12-2, 127
8. Vigor, 13-2, 110
9. Etowah, 12-1, 61
10. Russellville, 9-2, 44
Others receiving votes: Center Point (6-6) 36, Alexandria (6-5) 15, Hamilton (4-6) 6, Sardis (3-7) 3, East Limestone (9-3) 2, Scottsboro (4-6) 1, Sylacauga (7-4) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. UMS-Wright (25), 14-0, 309
2. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1), 8-5, 215
3. Andalusia, 9-5, 185
4. Hokes Bluff, 11-2, 177
5. American Chr., 12-1, 151
6. Catholic-Montgomery, 8-4, 96
7. Jacksonville, 11-1, 91
8. Montevallo, 9-2, 87
9. Deshler, 9-6, 86
10. Headland, 10-2, 36
Others receiving votes: North Jackson (11-1) 30, Holtville (7-4) 9, Leeds (3-7) 6, Brooks (8-3) 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Flomaton (24), 12-3, 306
2. Piedmont (1), 12-3, 193
3. Gordo (1), 10-3, 179
4. Randolph Co., 12-2, 168
5. Pike Co., 10-3, 136
6. Providence Chr., 12-2, 121
7. Mobile Chr., 9-2, 118
8. Saks, 10-2, 104
9. Geraldine, 9-3, 56
10. Midfield, 9-2, 28
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (9-2) 19, St. James (10-2) 18, Winfield (11-1) 11, Pisgah (4-7) 8, Prattville Chr. (4-6) 5, Thomasville (9-3) 5, Oakman (5-6) 2, T.R. Miller (6-5) 2, Excel (4-6) 1, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (11-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Fyffe (26), 15-0, 312
2. Leroy, 9-4, 206
3. Addison, 10-3, 183
4. Luverne, 13-2, 174
5. Ohatchee, 11-1, 98
6. Abbeville, 10-2, 85
7. Aliceville, 11-3, 77
8. Collinsville, 10-2, 66
9. Reeltown, 8-3, 55
10. Colbert Co., 8-4, 51
Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (10-2) 45, Thorsby (9-2) 41, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 24, Daleville (6-5) 23, LaFayette (7-4) 17, Red Bay (9-3) 9, Highland Home (12-2) 8, Westbrook Chr. (7-4) 3, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 2, New Brockton (6-5) 2, J.U. Blacksher (4-6) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (20), 14-1, 287
2. Maplesville (4), 12-2, 203
3. Sweet Water (1), 6-5, 176
4. Brantley, 7-4, 168
5. Lanett (1), 10-2, 149
6. Spring Garden, 11-2, 108
7. Elba, 8-3, 80
8. Linden, 13-1, 68
9. Pickens Co., 9-5, 50
10. South Lamar, 12-1, 47
Others receiving votes: Marengo (10-2) 43, Georgiana (10-2) 36, Millry (5-6) 21, Falkville (11-1) 19, Marion Co. (7-4) 9, R.A. Hubbard (8-3) 7, Notasulga (4-7) 4, Decatur Heritage (7-4) 3, St. Luke's (11-2) 2, Donoho (9-3) 1, Winterboro (7-4) 1.
VOTING PANEL
Alec Etheredge, Shelby Co. Reporter
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Turrentine, Wetumpka Herald
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily
David Elwell, Decatur Daily
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Edwin Stanton, Tuscaloosa News
J.J. Hicks, Gadsden Times
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, Anniston Star
Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News
Josh Bean, AL.com
Josh Boutwell, Southeast Sun
Josh Dutton, Andalusia Star-News
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Publishing
LaVonte Young, Talladega Daily Home
Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant
Lizi Arbogast, Alexander City Outlook
Matthew Puckett, Journal Record
Ross Wood, Clarke Co. Democrat
Shannon J. Allen, Sand Mountain Reporter
Shannon Fagan, Cherokee Co. Herald
Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser
