DFB190820 West Morgan Rebels (copy)
Scenes from a recent practice at West Morgan High School. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

*denotes region game

Class 7A

Austin

Aug. 23 – Hartselle

Aug. 30 – at Decatur

Sept. 6 – at Florence*

Sept. 13 – Gadsden City*

Sept. 20 – at Grissom*

Sept. 27 – Open

Oct. 4 – at Sparkman*

Oct. 11 – Huntsville*

Oct. 18 – Bob Jones*

Oct. 25 – at James Clemens*

Oct. 31 – Athens

Class 6A

Decatur

Aug. 22 – at Huntsville

Aug. 30 – Austin

Sept. 6 – at Cullman*

Sept. 13 – Athens*

Sept. 20 – at Lee

Sept. 27 – Lawrence County

Oct. 4 – Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 11 – at Hartselle*

Oct. 18 – Columbia*

Oct. 25 – Open

Nov. 1 – at Sparkman

Hartselle

Aug. 23 – at Austin

Aug. 30 – Brooks

Sept. 6 – at Athens*

Sept. 13 – Muscle Shoals*

Sept. 20 – Open

Sept. 27 – at Briarwood Christian

Oct. 4 – Columbia*

Oct. 11 – Decatur*

Oct. 18 – at Cullman*

Oct. 25 – Hazel Green

Nov. 1 – at Scottsboro

Athens

Aug. 23 – Open

Aug. 30 – Gardendale

Sept. 6 – Hartselle*

Sept. 13 – at Decatur*

Sept. 20 – Hazel Green

Sept. 27 – at East Limestone

Oct. 4 – Cullman*

Oct. 11 – at Columbia*

Oct. 18 – at Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 25 – Lee

Oct. 31 – at Austin

Class 5A

Brewer

Aug. 23 – Open

Aug. 30 – Danville

Sept. 6 – Arab*

Sept. 13 – at Madison Academy*

Sept. 20 – Madison County*

Sept. 27 – at West Morgan

Oct. 4 – Ardmore*

Oct. 10 - at Guntersville*

Oct. 18 – East Limestone*

Oct. 25 – at Scottsboro*

Nov. 1 – at Priceville

East Limestone

Aug. 23 – Open

Aug. 29 – at West Limestone

Sept. 6 – Madison Academy*

Sept. 13 – at Madison County*

Sept. 20 – Scottsboro*

Sept. 27 – Athens

Oct. 4 – at Arab*

Oct. 11 – Ardmore*

Oct. 18 – at Brewer*

Oct. 25 – at Guntersville*

Oct. 31 - Tanner

Ardmore

Aug. 23 – at West Morgan

Aug. 30 – at Elkmont

Sept. 6 – Scottsboro*

Sept. 13 – at Arab*

Sept. 20 – at Madison Academy*

Sept. 27 – Open

Oct. 3 – at Brewer*

Oct. 11 – at East Limestone*

Oct. 18 – Guntersville*

Oct. 25 – at Madison County*

Nov. 1 – West Limestone

Lawrence County

Aug. 23 – Hatton (jamboree)

Aug. 30 – Madison Academy

Sept. 6 – Hayden*

Sept. 13 – at West Point*

Sept. 20 – Dora*

Sept. 27 – at Decatur

Oct. 4 – Russellville*

Oct. 11 – at Jasper*

Oct. 18 – Hamilton*

Oct. 25 – at Corner*

Nov. 1 – at Rogers

Class 4A

Danville

Aug. 23 – Falkville

Aug. 30 – at Brewer

Sept. 6 – North Jackson*

Sept. 13 – at West Morgan*

Sept. 20 – at Randolph*

Sept. 27 – Holly Pond

Oct. 4 – Priceville*

Oct. 10 – DAR*

Oct. 18 – at Saint John Paul II*

Oct. 25 – at Fairview*

Priceville

Aug. 23 – Open

Aug. 30 – at Good Hope

Sept. 6 – at Saint John Paul II*

Sept. 13 – Randolph*

Sept. 20 – Fairview*

Sept. 27 – Falkville

Oct. 4 – at Danville*

Oct. 11 – at North Jackson*

Oct. 18 – at DAR*

Oct. 25 – West Morgan*

Nov. 1 – Brewer

West Morgan

Aug. 23 – Ardmore

Aug. 30 – at Hatton

Sept. 6 – at Randolph*

Sept. 13 – Danville*

Sept. 20 – at DAR*

Sept. 27 – Brewer

Oct. 4 – Saint John Paul II*

Oct. 11 – at Fairview*

Oct. 18 – North Jackson*

Oct. 25 – at Priceville*

Nov. 1 – Open

West Limestone

Aug. 22 – at Tanner

Aug. 29 – East Limestone

Sept. 6 – Open

Sept. 13 – Elkmont*

Sept. 20 – at Central Florence*

Sept. 27 – Clements

Oct. 4 – at Wilson*

Oct. 11 – Rogers*

Oct. 18 – at Brooks*

Oct. 25 – Deshler*

Nov. 1 – at Ardmore

Elkmont

Aug. 23 – at Clements

Aug. 30 – Ardmore

Sept. 6 – Deshler*

Sept. 13 – at West Limestone*

Sept. 20 – Open

Sept. 27 – Lexington

Oct. 4 – Central Florence*

Oct. 11 – at Wilson*

Oct. 18 – at Rogers*

Oct. 25 – Brooks*

Nov. 1 – at Falkville

Class 3A

East Lawrence

Aug. 23 – Open

Aug. 30 – at Saint John Paul II

Sept. 6 – at Lauderdale County*

Sept. 13 – Locust Fork

Sept. 20 – Colbert Heights*

Sept. 27 – Hatton

Oct. 4 – at Lexington*

Oct. 11 – Clements*

Oct. 18 – at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 25 – Westminster Christian*

Nov. 1 – at R.A. Hubbard

Clements

Aug. 23 – Elkmont

Aug. 30 – Tanner

Sept. 6 – Open

Sept. 13 – at Phil Campbell*

Sept. 20 – Westminster Christian*

Sept. 27 – at West Limestone

Oct. 4 – Lauderdale County*

Oct. 11 – at East Lawrence*

Oct. 18 – Colbert Heights*

Oct. 25 – at Lexington*

Nov. 1 – at Hatton

Class 2A

Hatton

Aug. 23 – Open

Aug. 30 – West Morgan

Sept. 6 – at Red Bay*

Sept. 13 – at Sheffield*

Sept. 20 – vs. Colbert County*

Sept. 27 – at East Lawrence

Oct. 4 – Tanner*

Oct. 11 - at Tharptown*

Oct. 18 – at Lexington

Oct. 25 – Addison*

Nov. 1 – Clements

Tanner

Aug. 22 – West Limestone

Aug. 30 – at Clements

Sept. 6 – at Colbert County*

Sept. 13 – Good Hope

Sept. 20 – Tharptown*

Sept. 27 – Open

Oct. 4 – at Hatton*

Oct. 11 – Addison*

Oct. 18 – at Red Bay*

Oct. 25 – Sheffield*

Oct. 31 – at East Limestone

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage

Aug. 23 – at Phillips Bear Creek

Aug. 30 – Sumiton Christian

Sept. 6 – Valley Head*

Sept. 13 – at R.A. Hubbard*

Sept. 20 – Coosa Christian*

Sept. 26 – Shoals Christian*

Oct. 4 – at Colbert Heights

Oct. 11 – Falkville*

Oct. 18 – at Gaylesville*

Oct. 25 – Woodville*

Nov. 1 - Open

Home games are played at West Morgan

Falkville

Aug. 23 – at Danville

Aug. 30 – Vinemont

Sept. 6 – Woodville*

Sept. 13 – at Valley Head*

Sept. 20 – R.A. Hubbard*

Sept. 27 – at Priceville

Oct. 4 – at Coosa Christian*

Oct. 11 – at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 18 – Open

Oct. 25 – Gaylesville*

Nov. 1 – Elkmont

R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 22 – at Cherokee

Aug. 30 – at Shoals Christian

Sept. 6 – at Coosa Christian*

Sept. 13 – Decatur Heritage*

Sept. 20 – at Falkville*

Sept. 27 – Sheffield

Oct. 4 – at Gaylesville*

Oct. 11 – at Woodville*

Oct. 18 – Valley Head*

Oct. 25 – Open

Nov. 1 – East Lawrence

DecaturDaily.com
