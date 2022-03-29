HANCEVILLE — Austin’s Kenley Hilleary and Hewitt-Trussville’s Sara Phillips combined for 25 strikeouts Monday in the Huskies' 2-0 win over Austin in a matchup of two of Class 7A's top teams.
Phillips threw a one-hitter with one walk and 15 strikeouts for the top-ranked Huskies. Hilleary gave up just one earned run on one hit while striking out 10 for the fifth-ranked Black Bears.
Katie Bracken singled for Austin’s hit. Olivia Faggard had a double and one RBI for Hewitt-Trussville.
• Athens 4, Etowah 0: Emily Simon pitched four shutout innings, striking out five while allowing just two hits. Katie Simon had one hit and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Emily Simon and Jordyn Johnson added one double each.
• Athens 8, Demopolis 2: Anna Carder homered twice and drove in three runs for Athens. Morgan Stiles had two hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Katie Simon pitched three one-hit innings. She struck out seven while walking one.
• Hatton 4, Fort Payne 0: Bradyn Mitchell and Ashlyn Potter combined on a one-hitter for Hatton. Mitchell got the start and tossed 1⅔ innings, allowing just one hit. Potter pitched the final 3⅓, giving up zero hits while striking out three. Mitchell doubled twice and drove in a run, while Kailyn Quails singled and drove in a run.
• Hatton 6, Foley 1: Mitchell and Marlie Hood each homered and drove in two runs for Hatton. Quails had a triple and one RBI and Potter drove in one run. Brianna Oliver pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
• Hartselle 16, Pleasant Grove 0: Larissa Preuitt had two hits and drove in three runs for Hartselle. Brantley Drake and Katie Gillott had two hits and two RBIs each for the Tigers, while Karsi Lentz homered and drove in two runs. Kaelyn Jones doubled, singled and drove in one run.
Zoey Crawford and Drake combined on a three-inning no-hitter for the Tigers. Crawford pitched two innings, striking out three while walking one. Drake allowed one walk in the final inning with two strikeouts.
• Columbia Academy (Tenn.) 2, Hartselle 1: Brityan Godfrey drove in Hartselle's run. Kaelyn Jones and Emily Hall had one hit each for the Tigers. Blayne Godfrey pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts. Kennedy Chatman had one hit and one RBI for Columbia Academy.
• Ardmore 15, Central Magnet (Tenn.) 4: Alaina King homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Ardmore. Addison Mikel pitched two innings for the win, giving up two runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts.
• James Clemens 7, Decatur 3: Celia Gilchrist singled and drove in a pair of runs for Decatur. Madison Murphy had a double and one RBI for the Red Raiders and Lexi Tincknell and Virginia Pylant had one hit each.
• Tate (Fla.) 8, East Lawrence 6: Kensley Bowling had two hits and three RBIs to lead East Lawrence. Kaleigh Powers had a pair of singles and one RBI for the Eagles and Emma Coan had one triple.
• Chattanooga Christian 1, Lawrence County 0: AB McKay, Ava Templeton and Trinity Britnell each had one hit for Lawrence County. Hannah Blevins singled and drove in a run for Chattanooga Christian.
• Elberta 6, Lawrence County 2: McKenzie Hyche doubled and drove in a run for Lawrence County. McKay, Lily Reed and Anna Clare Hutto all added one hit each for the Red Devils.
• John Carroll 15, Decatur Heritage 2: Summer Sims had three hits, including a homer, and one RBI for Decatur Heritage. Bri Tyson had two hits and one RBI for the Eagles.
• Mount Pleasant (Tenn.) 9, Decatur Heritage 5: Marissa Adams went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Decatur Heritage. Sims and Brooklyn Palmer had two hits and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Sarah Burchell and Aliyuh Jones added two hits each. Adams pitched one inning of relief to earn the win.
• Vestavia Hills 9, Athens Bible 0: Ragan Hamm and Destiny Burns singled to account for Athens Bible’s hits.
• Daniel Boone (Tenn.) 8, Athens Bible 0: Brooke Blakely and Kara Thomas had one hit each for Athens Bible.
Baseball
• Athens 5, Gibson (Tenn.) 4: Sam Sandy had a solo home run for Athens. Tucker Stockman had a pair of hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Cooper Cochran and Riley Miller added one hit and one RBI each. Logan Mooney pitched 5⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
• Huntsville 16, Decatur 10: Lawson Stricklin had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and one RBI for Decatur. Bradin Dupper had a hit and two RBIs for the Red Raiders and Thomas Lee had two hits and one RBI. Stone Lawless had four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs for Huntsville.
• Grissom 8, Austin 4: Logan Beasley and Giovanni Johnson had two hits and one RBI each for Austin. Judd Bailey had one RBI for the Black Bears and Caleb Beard had one double.
• Lindsay Lane 9, Tinley Park (Ill.) 0: Ben Frasier and AJ Davis combined on a six-hitter for Lindsay Lane. Frasier went 5⅔ innings, giving up six hits while striking out four. Davis was perfect over the final 1⅓ with one strikeout. Sam Hogue had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Lions and Ray Anderson drove in two runs.
• Elkmont 18-14, Brewer 8-2: Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with three hits and three RBIs in the opener. Shane Boger and Curtis Hobbs had two hits and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Clay Looney added three RBIs. Ty Roberts pitched two innings to earn the win. Justin Brooks had three hits and three RBIs for Brewer and Grayson Colee went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Chance Pepper pitched five innings to win for Elkmont in game two, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts. Ty Roberts and Corder Hobbs each had two RBIs for the Red Devils and Bryson Miller had two hits and one RBI. Chase Smith drove in one run for Brewer.
• Hatton 20, Tanner 0: Will Steadman and Braden Stafford had two hits and three RBIs each for Hatton. Parker Huff and Micah Harville added two hits and two RBIs each for the Hornets and Alex Brackin had two hits and one RBI. Huff pitched four innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out 10.
• Hueytown 14, East Lawrence 1: East Lawrence managed just four hits. Lane Smith, Dawson Terry, Coleman Garner and Preston Hood had one hit each for the Eagles, who were outhit 14-4.
• Thompson 10, East Limestone 0: JoJo Thallas and Roman Schrimsher had one hit each for East Limestone. Bay Scott allowed one unearned run on two hits over 1⅓ innings of relief.
• James Clemens 1, East Limestone 0: James Clemens scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. Thallas singled for East Limestone’s only hit. Jacob Eslick pitched six innings for the Indians, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
• Enterprise 10, Decatur Heritage 0: Tyler Founds, Cole O’Brien, Paxton Tarver and Shine Barron had one hit each for Decatur Heritage.
• Decatur Heritage 5, St. Michael 2: Tyler Olive homered and drove in three runs for Decatur Heritage. Charlie Moores had a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, while O’Brien and Nash Rippen added two hits each. Founds pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.
