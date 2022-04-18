Athens Bible gets the playoffs started for area high school baseball teams at Sumiton Christian at 1 p.m. Friday.
Each best-of-3 series starts Friday with a doubleheader. If a third game is needed, it will be played on Saturday.
Here’s the schedule for the nine area teams:
• Class 1A: Athens Bible at Sumiton Christian, 1 p.m. Friday (1 p.m. Saturday)
• Class 1A: Meek at Lindsay Lane, 4 p.m. (noon)
• Class 2A: Cleveland at Decatur Heritage, 3:30 p.m. (1 p.m.)
• Class 2A: Spring Garden at Falkville, 4:30 p.m. (1 p.m.)
• Class 3A: East Lawrence at Childersburg, 4:30 p.m. (noon)
• Class 3A: Elkmont at Winfield, 4:30 p.m. (11 a.m.)
• Class 4A: West Limestone at Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m. (1 p.m.)
• Class 5A: Ardmore at Leeds, 4:30 p.m. (2 p.m.)
• Class 6A: Huffman at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m. (2 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.