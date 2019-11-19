Today
Austin at Hartselle, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Decatur at Grissom, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
West Morgan at Brewer, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
St. John Paul II at Decatur Heritage, boys and girls starting at 5:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at Whitesburg Christian, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Hatton at R.A. Hubbard, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tanner at Clements, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
East Limestone at Elkmont, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Athens at James Clemens, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Ardmore boys at Lincoln County (Tenn.), 8 p.m.
Danville girls at East Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Priceville girls at Lawrence County, 6 p.m.
---
Thursday
Huntsville at Decatur, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Danville boys at Westminster-Oak Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Brewer at Priceville, boys and girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
Oakwood Adventist at Decatur Heritage, boys and girls starting at 5 p.m.
Falkville at Hatton, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence County at East Lawrence, boys and girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Elkmont at Lauderdale County, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at Deshler, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Clements at Ardmore, boys and girls starting at 5:15 p.m.
---
Friday
Austin boys at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
East Limestone at Decatur, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Hartselle at Bob Jones, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at West Morgan, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Falkville at Whitesburg Christian, boys and girls starting at 6 p.m.
Tharptown at Tanner, boys and girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
Lindsay Lane boys at Colbert Heights, 7:30 p.m.
East Lawrence boys at Fairview, 7:30 p.m.
