This week’s games
• Austin at Sparkman
• Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
• Priceville at Danville
• Saint John Paul II at West Morgan
• Cullman at Athens
--
Gregg Dewalt
Austin
Decatur Heritage
Priceville
Saint John Paul
Athens
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 22-8
--
Matthew Speakman
Austin
Decatur Heritage
Priceville
West Morgan
Athens
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 21-9
--
David Elwell
Austin
Decatur Heritage
Priceville
West Morgan
Athens
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 19-11
