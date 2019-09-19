No. 1 Austin (4-0)

Last week: Beat Gadsden City, 17-6

Friday: at Grissom

--

No. 2 Decatur Heritage (4-0)

Last week: Beat R.A. Hubbard, 28-20

Friday: vs. Coosa Christian

--

No. 3 Athens (2-1)

Last week: Beat Decatur, 27-14

Friday: vs. Hazel Green

--

No. 4 Clements (3-0)

Last week: Beat Phil Campbell, 44-27

Friday: vs. Westminster Christian

--

No. 5 Brewer (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Madison Academy, 44-16

Friday: vs. Madison County

--

No. 6 R.A. Hubbard (3-1)

Last Friday: Lost to Decatur Heritage, 28-20

Friday: at Falkville

--

No. 7 Priceville (2-1)

Last week: Beat Randolph, 42-24

Friday: vs. Fairview

--

No. 8 Danville (2-2)

Last Friday: Beat West Morgan, 35-8

Friday: at Randolph

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.