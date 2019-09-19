No. 1 Austin (4-0)
Last week: Beat Gadsden City, 17-6
Friday: at Grissom
--
No. 2 Decatur Heritage (4-0)
Last week: Beat R.A. Hubbard, 28-20
Friday: vs. Coosa Christian
--
No. 3 Athens (2-1)
Last week: Beat Decatur, 27-14
Friday: vs. Hazel Green
--
No. 4 Clements (3-0)
Last week: Beat Phil Campbell, 44-27
Friday: vs. Westminster Christian
--
No. 5 Brewer (2-1)
Last week: Lost to Madison Academy, 44-16
Friday: vs. Madison County
--
No. 6 R.A. Hubbard (3-1)
Last Friday: Lost to Decatur Heritage, 28-20
Friday: at Falkville
--
No. 7 Priceville (2-1)
Last week: Beat Randolph, 42-24
Friday: vs. Fairview
--
No. 8 Danville (2-2)
Last Friday: Beat West Morgan, 35-8
Friday: at Randolph
