This week’s games
• Florence at Austin
• Decatur at Muscle Shoals
• Cullman at Hartselle
• Priceville at West Morgan
• Lauderdale County at East Lawrence
--
Stacy Long
Austin
Muscle Shoals
Cullman
Priceville
Lauderdale County
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 7-3
--
David Elwell
Austin
Muscle Shoals
Hartselle
Priceville
East Lawrence
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 7-3
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Muscle Shoals
Hartselle
Priceville
East Lawrence
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 7-3
