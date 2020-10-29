• Mountain Brook at Austin
• Decatur at Huntsville
• Ardmore at West Limestone
• Danville at Lawrence County
• Falkville at Winston County
--
Stacy Long
Mountain Brook
Decatur
West Limestone
Lawrence County
Falkville
Last week: 5-0
Overall: 35-15
--
David Elwell
Austin
Decatur
West Limestone
Lawrence County
Falkville
Last week: 4-1
Overall: 35-15
--
Caleb Suggs
Austin
Decatur
West Limestone
Lawrence County
Falkville
Last week: 3-2
Overall: 38-12
