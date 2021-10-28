THIS WEEK’S GAMES
• Austin at Mountain Brook
• Huntsville at Decatur
• Winston County at Falkville
• Waterloo at Tanner
• west Limestone at Ardmore
---
Stacy Long
Mountain Brook
Decatur
Falkville
Tanner
Ardmore
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 34-16
---
David Elwell
Mountain Brook
Decatur
Falkville
Tanner
West Limestone
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 30-20
---
Sirvell Carter
Mountain Brook
Decatur
Falkville
Tanner
West Limestone
Last week: 2-3
Overall: 31-19
