By David Elwell Sports Writer

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

• Austin at Mountain Brook

• Huntsville at Decatur

• Winston County at Falkville

• Waterloo at Tanner

• west Limestone at Ardmore

Stacy Long

Mountain Brook

Decatur

Falkville

Tanner

Ardmore

Last week: 2-3

Overall: 34-16

David Elwell

Mountain Brook

Decatur

Falkville

Tanner

West Limestone

Last week: 2-3

Overall: 30-20

Sirvell Carter

Mountain Brook

Decatur

Falkville

Tanner

West Limestone

Last week: 2-3

Overall: 31-19

