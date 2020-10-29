No. 1 Austin (8-1)
Last week: beat Bob Jones, 49-7
Tonight: vs. Mountain Brook
--
No. 2 Decatur Heritage (8-2)
Last week: beat Hackleburg, 45-30
Friday: Open
--
No. 3 Athens (7-2)
Last week: beat Decatur, 31-17
Friday: Open
--
No. 4 West Limestone (8-1)
Last week: beat Priceville, 41-14
Friday: vs. Ardmore
--
No. 5 East Lawrence (8-1)
Last week: beat Colbert Heights, 31-15
Friday: forfeit win from Sheffield
---
No. 6 Falkville (8-1)
Last week: lost to North Sand Mountain, 12-7
Friday: at Winston County
---
No. 7 Hartselle (7-3)
Last week: beat Buckhorn, 52-7
Friday: Open
--
No. 8 East Limestone (6-3)
Last week: lost to Sylvania, 35-19
Friday: Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.