Mason Cartee, Priceville: The junior rushed for 352 yards and six touchdowns in Priceville’s 56-50 overtime win over West Limestone on Thursday.
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: The sophomore rushed for 308 yards and six touchdowns in Hartselle’s 65-20 win over Buckhorn.
Tyler Cooper, Austin: The senior carried 15 times for 225 yards with touchdown runs of 78, 26, 31 and 3 yards in a 42-28 win over Bob Jones.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The senior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns, and tossed a pair of touchdown passes, in Decatur Heritage’s 53-28 win over Hackleburg on Friday.
Jackson Thatch, Decatur: The junior intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown with 1:06 to play, in a 56-34 win over Athens on Friday.
Lee Murray, Brewer: The senior intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown, and recorded eight tackles against Lawrence County.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The senior caught a touchdown pass, intercepted a pass on defense and recorded a team-high 12 tackles against Hackleburg.
Quintez McCoy, R.A. Hubbard: The junior rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown, returned a punt 52 yards for a score and tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass in R.A. Hubbard’s 46-0 win over Shoals Christian.
Jayden Gilbert, Clements: The sophomore carried 15 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and added a 12-yard touchdown pass, in a 47-22 win over Elkmont.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan: The sophomore ran for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 23-20 loss to Rogers.
Gage Taylor, Danville: The junior tossed a pair of touchdown passes and recorded 15 tackles in Danville’s loss to Phil Campbell.
Caden Childers, Brewer: The junior rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 254 yards and another touchdown, in a 35-6 win over Lawrence County.
Trey Crutcher, Tanner: The senior rushed for a pair of touchdowns in a 14-13 region-deciding loss to Pisgah on Friday.
Carsen Reed, Hatton: The junior running back finished with three touchdowns as the Hornets secured a playoff spot with a 38-24 win over Sheffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.