Brayden Kyle
Decatur Heritage
The junior threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns while completing 23 of 54 passes in a loss to Colbert Heights. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
---
Jevon Jackson
Austin
The senior rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Austin's 67-3 win over Decatur. He also returned a kickoff for a score.
---
Isaih Hubbard
East Lawrence
The junior defensive back returned a fumble 92 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles the lead late in the fourth quarter of a 21-18 win over West Morgan.
---
Jerry Burton
Priceville
The senior rushed for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries in Priceville's 38-21 win over Brewer.
---
Christian Angulo
Falkville
The senior was a dominating force in a 56-0 win over Danville while scoring one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown and returning an interception for another score.
---
Elinneaus Orr
Tanner
After just scoring what proved to be the game-winning touchdown, the freshman intercepted a late Lexington pass deep in Tanner territory to secure a 20-13 win for the Rattlers.
---
Gage Dutton
Lawrence County
The senior scored three touchdowns in a last-second loss to Hazel Green.
---
Maddux Terry
Decatur Heritage
The senior caught seven passes for 131 yards in a loss to Colbert Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.