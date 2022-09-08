TOP PERFORMANCES FROM WEEK 3
Ri Fletcher, Hartselle: Fletcher rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries in a 34-3 region win over Cullman.
Jaxon Stutts, West Morgan: Stutts, a senior linebacker, blocked a pair of punts that resulted in touchdowns in West Morgan’s 53-7 region win over Brooks.
Ruben Guevara, Austin: Guevara kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal in overtime to propel Austin past Sparkman 24-21 in its region opener.
Blitz Clemons, Priceville: Clemons carried the ball seven times for 153 yards and three touchdowns (38, 73, 25 yards) in a 35-0 win over Madison County.
Benjamin Ellenburg, Danville: Ellenburg completed 10 of 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 11-yard score in overtime, in a 35-28 region win over Susan Moore.
Caden Burnett, Falkville: Burnett completed 11 of 16 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-7 win over Sheffield. He also rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage: Solley passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards and two more scores against Valley Head.
Willis Orr, Decatur Heritage: Orr caught three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against Valley Head.
Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner: Jackson had three rushing touchdowns in a big win over Tharptown on Friday.
Skylar Townsend, Tanner: Townsend finished with three receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against Tharptown on Friday.
Logan Jones, Elkmont: Jones passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass, against Phil Campbell.
Gage Taylor, Danville: Taylor had six catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and 11 carries for 102 yards, in Danville’s overtime win over Susan Moore.
Jaxon Thomas, Decatur Heritage: Thomas had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown against Valley Head.
Braxton Peters, West Morgan: Peters had three rushing touchdowns in a 53-7 win over Brooks on Friday.
