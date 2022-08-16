It’s game week for high school sports.
The seasons for both football and volleyball begin Thursday.
Decatur Heritage is the lone ranked football team among the 19 area schools. The Eagles are No. 8 in Class 1A despite losing a large class of seniors and with not a lot of experience returning.
“I told our team that the reason our school is ranked is because of what last year’s team did,” first-year head coach Nikita Stover said. “I told them this ranking has nothing to do with you.”
The high school playoffs begin Nov. 4. The state championship games will be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
As always, the first two weeks of the regular season are for non-region games. That allows for some interesting matchups. Here are five key games to keep an eye on.
• East Limestone at Athens (Thursday): The visiting Indians take the field with a new head coach for the first time since 2006. Clint Woodfin takes over for Jeff Pugh.
• Austin at Hartselle (Friday): The visiting Black Bears will be looking for some payback after losing last season at home to the Tigers, 29-0.
• Decatur at Mae Jemison (Friday at Alabama A&M): Jere Adcock begins his 27th season leading the Red Raiders. He’s two wins away from 180 career victories.
• Randolph at West Morgan (Friday): The visiting Raiders will be a good test to see how West Morgan looks entering head coach Drew Phillips’ second season.
• Plainview at Priceville (Friday): Priceville won 10 games last season. Can this season’s Bulldogs approach that number?
--
High expectations
Judging by the al.com state rankings, this should be another interesting volleyball season for area teams.
Seven area teams made the top 10 rankings in their classifications. Hartselle is No. 6 in Class 6A under new head coach Lindsey Crumpton. In Class 4A, it’s West Morgan at No. 4 and Priceville at No. 7. Danville is No. 5 in Class 3A.
Hatton is the highest ranked area team at No. 2 in Class 2A. Also in 2A is Lindsay Lane at No. 8. Athens Bible is No. 5 in Class 1A.
There are several area teams that landed in the “Teams to Watch” category. They are 7A Austin, 5A Brewer, 5A East Limestone, 5A Lawrence County and 1A Decatur Heritage.
The season goes full speed up to the area tournaments Oct. 12-15. The regional tournaments are Oct. 19-21. The state tournaments are in Birmingham Oct. 25-27.
