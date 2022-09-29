When football season kicks off during the miserable, hot days in August, it makes you think about those Friday nights in October when it begins to feel like fall.
October is also the time for some of the most meaningful games of the season. It’s a time where playoff dreams become reality or, at worst, a nightmare.
This Friday is technically still September, but it’s going to feel a little like October. The schedule is spectacular with two battles of unbeaten teams along with other high-stakes region clashes.
Last week: 8-3
Overall: 68-18
Grissom Tigers at Austin Black Bears: Austin picked up a huge non-region win last week, besting a tough Gardendale team for its fourth straight win. The Black Bears are on fire entering the home stretch of region play and it doesn't look like anybody is going to stop them, especially not Grissom (1-4). Prediction: Austin
Decatur Red Raiders at Columbia Eagles: The next two weeks will tell us a lot about this undefeated Decatur team. However, this week they get the team with the longest active losing streak in the state. Prediction: Decatur
Hartselle Tigers at Muscle Shoals Trojans: This is undefeated Hartselle vs. undefeated Muscle Shoals part two. Part one in 2021 was a track meet that saw the Tigers pull away in the fourth quarter. Hartselle's offense this year looks just as explosive and the defense is better. The caveat is that Muscle Shoals is a better team as well. Prediction: Hartselle
Appalachian Eagles at Decatur Heritage Eagles: Decatur Heritage put up one heck of a fight last week against New Hope, falling to the 4A school by just a single point. This week the Eagles drop back down to 1A competition. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
West Morgan Rebels at Deshler Tigers: This battle of unbeaten teams was almost spoiled a week ago. Deshler had to score a late touchdown to slip the upset bid of Colbert County. In the preseason I picked West Morgan to win this region. Through five games I've seen nothing to change my mind. Prediction: West Morgan
Saint John Paul II Falcons at Priceville Bulldogs: After a big win over 5A Scottsboro last week, the Bulldogs looked poised to go after their first undefeated regular season in school history. Prediction: Priceville
Falkville Blue Devils at Lexington Golden Bears: Falkville picked up a big region win over Hatton two weeks ago. Can it keep the momentum going? Lexington is tough in the most old school sense. Friday's game will be a physical contest. Prediction: Lexington
Brewer Patriots at Russellville Golden Tigers: The Patriots are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. The Golden Tigers have won all three of their region games by a combined 128-7. Prediction: Russellville
West Point Warriors at Lawrence County Red Devils: Eric Gordon kicked a game winning field goal in overtime to give Lawrence County its second win of the season last week. Despite losing their starting quarterback earlier this season, the Red Devils have remained competitive and are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. This game looks like a prime opportunity to snag a third win. Prediction: Lawrence County
Hatton Hornets at Tanner Rattlers: Every game in this Class 2A, Region 8 is important, with a single loss or win meaning the difference between a potential home playoff game or not making the playoffs at all. Tanner's offense is explosive as it gets, but the Rattlers also give up their fair share of points. In Hatton's lone region loss, the Hornets were without running back/linebacker Carsen Reed, who led the team in touchdowns and tackles at the time. The senior will be back for this contest. Depth may prove to be the deciding factor here as the Hornets boast a roster nearly twice the size of Tanner's. Prediction: Hatton
In other games Friday: It’s Pike Liberal over Danville, Athens over Cullman, Brooks over East Lawrence, Fairview over Ardmore, West Limestone over Wilson, Colbert Heights over Elkmont and Marion County over Clements.
