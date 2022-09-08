Every football season there’s that one week where the “normal” routine gets thrown out the window.
This must be the week. The prediction of showers and thunderstorms on Friday has led many of this week’s games to be moved to tonight.
It’s just another football season in Alabama, right?
--
Last week: 12-3. Overall: 34-10
--
Tonight
--
Austin Black Bears at Florence Falcons: The Black Bears picked up their first win last week in thrilling fashion, defeating a Sparkman team that had bested them each of the past two seasons. The Falcons come in 2-1 technically, but actually lost Game 1 to Pinson Valley 27-17 before the game was later forfeited due to an ineligible player violation. Can Austin move to 2-0 in the region? It'll be tough on the road, but also doable. Prediction: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Cullman Bearcats: Decatur continued its hot start to the season with another double digit win last week, besting rival Athens 26-14. Cullman will be reeling from a 34-3 drubbing from Hartselle. Prediction: Decatur
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Tanner Rattlers: If you like offensive fireworks, this is the game for you. Through three games the Blue Devils are averaging 37.7 points per game, while the Rattlers are averaging a whopping 51 points per game. The race for the Class 2A, Region 8 championship is going to be wide open and this game could be a huge deciding factor. Prediction: Tanner
--
Coosa Christian Conquerors at Decatur Heritage Eagles: Decatur Heritage suffered its first loss last week under Nikita Stover, a 57-35 slip to Valley Head. The Conquerors give them a great chance to bounce back. Prediction: Decatur Heritage
--
West Morgan Rebels at Central-Florence Wildcats: West Morgan put Class 4A, Region 7 on notice last week by dominating Brooks, last year's region champion, 53-7. The Rebels bullied the Lions on the ground, throwing just one pass the entire game. Prediction: West Morgan
--
Tharptown Wildcats at Hatton Hornets: After an unplanned bye week, the 2-0 Hornets are back in action. They'll be hosting a Tharptown team coming off a painful 63-0 loss to Tanner. Prediction: Hatton
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Brooks Lions: Both teams are coming off demoralizing blowout losses to open region play. Which team will be able to bounce back better? Prediction: West Limestone
--
Friday
--
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Athens Golden Eagles: Since opening the season with a dominating win over East Limestone, Athens has dropped back-to-back double digit losses to Bob Jones and Decatur. Meanwhile, Muscle Shoals defeated Bob Jones 31-7. Prediction: Muscle Shoals
--
J.B. Pennington Tigers at Danville Hawks: The Hawks picked up their first win last week with a 35-28 overtime win over Susan Moore. Can they do it again and move to 2-0 in region play? Prediction: Danville
--
In other games Thursday and Friday:
It’s Hartselle over Columbia, Priceville over DAR, Deshler over East Lawrence, East Limestone over Brewer, Ardmore over Lawrence County, Lauderdale County over Elkmont and Mars Hill over Clements.
