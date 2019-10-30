The Decatur Heritage Eagles have completed the regular season with a 10-0 record. Despite the success, the Eagles can’t crack the top five in Class 1A.
Decatur Heritage is ranked No. 6 for the fourth straight week in the latest football rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The top five in Class 1A has been pretty consistent this season. Defending state champion Mars Hill Bible has been No. 1 from the start. No. 2 Sweet Water and No. 3 Lanett are both undefeated and have been chasing Mars Hill all season. The only team in the top six in 1A with a loss is Spring Garden (8-1) at No. 5.
Decatur Heritage is open this week. The Eagles host Vina in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 8.
Only two other area teams received votes this week. That’s Austin (6-3) in 7A and Athens (7-2) in 6A. Those teams meet Thursday night at Austin to conclude their regular season schedules.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. McGill-Toolen (17); 9-0; 255
2. Central-Phenix City (5); 9-1; 218
3. Hoover (1); 8-1; 189
4. Thompson; 8-1; 148
5. Theodore; 8-1; 147
6. James Clemens; 7-2; 124
7. Prattville; 7-2; 69
8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 56
9. Vestavia Hills; 6-3; 35
10. Auburn; 6-3; 25
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-3) 17, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 10, Sparkman (7-2) 10, Florence (6-4) 6, Austin (6-3) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 9-0; 270
2. Muscle Shoals (2); 10-0; 213
3. Hueytown; 9-0; 184
4. Pinson Valley; 6-2; 156
5. Opelika; 8-1; 128
6. Oxford; 8-1; 123
7. Helena; 8-1; 80
8. Blount; 7-2; 76
9. Clay-Chalkville; 7-2; 31
10. Gardendale; 7-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (8-1) 16, Dothan (7-2) 8, Athens (7-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, St. Paul's (6-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (23); 9-0; 276
2. Bibb Co.; 9-0; 206
3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 162
4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 130
5. Etowah; 9-1; 129
6. Ramsay; 8-2; 112
7. Faith-Mobile; 9-0; 106
8. Briarwood; 8-1; 85
9. Mortimer Jordan; 8-2; 56
10. Alexandria; 7-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Madison Co. (8-2) 13, Russellville (7-2) 6, Sylacauga (8-2) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (23); 9-0; 276
2. American Chr.; 9-0; 207
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-0; 184
4. Northside; 8-1; 147
5. Jacksonville; 8-2; 141
6. Deshler; 7-2; 124
7. Andalusia; 7-3; 80
8. Lincoln; 7-2; 56
9. Fayette Co.; 7-2; 38
10. Fairview; 7-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 11, Oneonta (6-3) 9, Good Hope (7-2) 8, Hokes Bluff (6-3) 4, St. John Paul II (7-2) 4, Handley (6-3) 2, Trinity (6-3) 2, Williamson (6-3) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (19); 9-0; 260
2. Pike Co. (4); 9-0; 217
3. Randolph Co.; 8-1; 169
4. Flomaton; 8-1; 143
5. Piedmont; 8-1; 130
6. Walter Wellborn; 9-1; 126
7. Pike Road; 10-0; 112
8. Providence Chr.; 9-1; 59
9. Susan Moore; 9-0; 56
10. St. James; 8-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 4, Westminster-Huntsville (7-2) 3, Winfield (7-3) 2, Fultondale (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 9-0; 273
2. Ohatchee (1); 8-0; 203
3. Leroy; 8-1; 174
4. Collinsville; 8-1; 146
5. Red Bay; 9-0; 121
6. Luverne; 9-0*; 107
7. Reeltown; 9-1; 87
8. Ranburne; 8-1; 64
9. Addison; 8-2; 61
10. Aliceville; 7-2; 36
Others receiving votes: Highland Home (2-7*) 18, Ariton (8-2) 17, Sulligent (8-1) 3, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 1.
*--Record includes six forfeits by Highland Home, including one to Luverne.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 9-0; 273
2. Sweet Water (1); 8-0; 205
3. Lanett; 9-0; 183
4. Isabella; 9-0; 152
5. Spring Garden; 8-1; 118
6. Decatur Heritage; 10-0; 108
7. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 97
8. Brantley; 8-1; 68
9. South Lamar; 8-1; 46
10. Maplesville; 7-2; 40
Others receiving votes: Millry (8-1) 16, Donoho (7-1) 5.
