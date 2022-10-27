TONIGHT
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Colbert Heights Wildcats
Where: Amos Mitchell Stadium
Records: Decatur Heritage (4-5), Colbert Heights (3-6)
Coaches: Nikita Stover (4-5) is in his first season at Decatur Heritage. Taylor Leathers (40-36) is in his seventh season at Colbert Heights.
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 29-27 last season.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage needs a win to help its chances of winning a three-way tie for the last playoff spot out of Class 1A, Region 7. The Eagles are coming off an open week. Colbert Heights is closing out the season with this game. The Wildcats finished fifth in Class 3A, Region 8.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
East Limestone Indians at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
Records: East Limestone (4-5), Mae Jemison (0-9)
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (4-5) is in his first season at East Limestone. Harold Wells (6-24) is in his third season at Mae Jemison.
Last meeting: East Limestone won 14-12 last season.
The skinny: This is a playoff tune-up for East Limestone. They are the No. 4 team out of Class 5A, Region 8 and open the playoffs at Arab (9-1). This is Mae Jemison’s last chance to salvage a win this season.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Ardmore Tigers at Central-Florence Wildcats
Where: Wildcat Stadium in Central
Records: Ardmore (3-6), Central-Florence (5-4)
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (10-10) is in his second season at Ardmore. Heath Wood (70-59) is in his 12th season at Central.
Last meeting: Central won 33-18 in 2011
Broadcast: Ardmore games are broadcast on the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: This is the final game for Ardmore. The Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to East Limestone last Friday. Central is in a three-way tie with Rogers and Brooks for the final two playoff spots out of Class 4A, Region 7.
The Daily picks: Central-Florence
---
FRIDAY
Scottsboro Wildcats at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
Records: Scottsboro (6-3), Decatur (7-2)
Coaches: Cris Bell (9-10) is in his second season at Scottsboro. Jere Adcock (185-119) is in his 27th season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Decatur won 14-7 in 1991.
Broadcast: Decatur games are available on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: This is a tune-up for the playoffs for both teams. Scottsboro is the No. 2 team out of Class 5A, Region 7. The Wildcats host Brewer in the first round of the playoffs. Scottsboro has won four in a row since losing to Priceville, 28-20. Decatur is the No. 3 team out of Class 6A, Region 7. The Red Raiders travel to Fort Payne for a first-round playoff game.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
Bob Jones Patriots at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
Records: Bob Jones (5-4), Hartselle (9-0)
Coaches: Kelvin White (13-17) is in his third season at Bob Jones. Bryan Moore (26-5) is in his third season at Hartselle.
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Bob Jones, 39-0, in 1999.
Broadcast: Hartselle games are available on nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: Bob Jones is looking for its first season with six or more wins since 2018. Hartselle is looking for its second straight 10-win season. Both teams are headed to the playoffs. Bob Jones is the No. 4 team out of Class 7A, Region 4 and visits Hoover in the first round of the playoffs. Hartselle is the Class 6A, Region 7 champion and hosts Buckhorn in the first-round of the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Haleyville Lions at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebel Stadium in Trinity
Records: Haleyville (6-3), West Morgan (8-1)
Coaches: Bo Culver (31-13) is in his second stint and his fourth season total at Haleyville. Drew Phillips (13-6) is in his second season at West Morgan.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: This is an interesting warm-up game for the playoffs for these teams. Haleyville is the No. 2 team out of Class 4A, Region 5. West Morgan is the No. 2 out of Class 4A, Region 7. Haleyville’s first-round playoff opponents is yet to be determined. West Morgan will host Westminster Christian.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
Brewer Patriots at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
Records: Brewer (4-5), Danville (3-6)
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (6-13) is in his second season at Brewer. Andro Williams (8-11) is in his second season at Danville.
Last meeting: Danville won 12-7 last season.
The skinny: Two Morgan County rivals square off in the final week of the season with playoffs on their mind. Brewer has a playoff trip to Scottsboro in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Danville is in a three-way tie for the final two spots out of Class 3A, Region 7. The Hawks need a win to enhance their chances of advancing to the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Brewer
---
Falkville Blue Devils at Winston County Yellow Jackets
Where: Malcolm Blake Stadium in Double Springs
Records: Falkville (5-4), Winston County (6-3)
Coaches: Seth Ward (9-10) is in his second season at Falkville. Mark Mitchell (27-24) is in his fifth season at Winston County.
Last meeting: Winston County won 64-22 last season.
The skinny: Falkville has locked up the No. 2 spot out of Class 2A, Region 8. The Blue Devils host Collinsville in the first round of the playoffs. Winston County is in a three-way tie for the final two spots out of Class 2A, Region 5. One more win would be huge for the Yellow Jackets.
The Daily picks: Winston County
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium
Records: Lawrence County (2-7), Wilson (1-8)
Coaches: Trent Walker (2-17) is in his second season at Lawrence County. Matt Poarch (8-39) is in his fifth season at Wilson.
Last meeting: Lawrence County won 28-21 in 2009.
Broadcast: Lawrence County games are carried on 97.9-FM
The skinny: The season ends for these two teams. Lawrence County competes in Class 5A, Region 8. Wilson competes in Class 4A, Region 7.
The Daily picks: Wilson
---
East Lawrence Eagles at Hanceville Bulldogs
Where: Ray Talley Stadium in Hanceville
Records: East Lawrence (0-9), Hanceville (3-6)
Coaches: Sean Holt (3-16) is in his second season at East Lawrence. Ryan Brewer (6-13) is in his second season at Hanceville.
Last meeting: Hanceville won 35-6 in 1989.
The skinny: This is the final game of the season for both teams. East Lawrence competes in Class 4A, Region 7. Hanceville competes in Class 4A, Region 6.
The Daily picks: Hanceville
---
Athens Golden Eagles at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium
Records: Athens (4-5), Russellville (6-3)
Coaches: Cody Gross (39-35) is in his seventh season at Athens. John Ritter (42-14) is in his fifth season at Russellville.
Last meeting: Athens won 24-0 in 2013.
Broadcast: Athens games are carried by wkac1080.com.
The skinny: Athens is closing out the season looking for a break-even record. The Golden Eagles’ five losses have been to playoff teams Bob Jones, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Cullman. After opening the season with losses to Grissom and Deshler, Russellville has won six of its last seven games. The Golden Tigers will host Boaz in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
Saint John Paul II Falcons at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium
Records: Saint John Paul II (3-6), Elkmont (1-8)
Coaches: Padraic Heiliger (3-6) is in his first season at Saint John Paul II. Chris Bunio (1-8) is in his first season at Elkmont.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Both programs are in the rebuilding process and conclude the season with this game. Saint John Paul II competes in Class 4A, Region 8. Elkmont competes in Class 3A, Region 8.
The Daily picks: Saint John Paul II
---
