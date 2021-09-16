Sparkman Senators at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Laron White (27-20) is in his fifth season at Sparkman. Jeremy Perkins (80-50) is in his 12th season at Austin.
This season: Sparkman (2-2, 2-0), Austin (1-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: Sparkman won 21-14 last year.
Radio: There is no radio broadcast, but there is a video broadcast on YouTube. Search for Austin Black Bears football.
The skinny: Sparkman has region wins over Albertville, 47-26, and Grissom, 46-0. Austin has region losses at Florence, 45-28, and James Clemens, 31-14. … Austin leads the series 11-8, but Sparkman has won the last two meetings.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Buckhorn Bucks at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Patterson (3-1) is in his first season at Buckhorn. Jere Adcock (174-114) is in his 26th season at Decatur.
This season: Buckhorn (3-1, 1-1), Decatur (0-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Buckhorn won 13-7 last year.
Radio: There is an audio broadcast available on YouTube. Search for Decatur High Athletics
The skinny: In region play, Buckhorn has a 21-14 win over Hazel Green and a 35-0 loss to Cullman. Decatur has region losses to Muscle Shoals, 24-22, and Hartselle, 42-21. … Decatur leads the series 5-2.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
Columbia Eagles at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Nicholas Wells (0-14) is in his second season at Columbia. Bryan Moore (11-4) is in his second season at Hartselle.
This season: Columbia (0-4, 0-2), Hartselle (4-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 56-0 last year.
Radio: There’s no radio broadcast, but the game can be viewed with a subscription on nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Columbia last won a game in 2015. The losing streak is up to 56 games. … Hartselle’s list of impressive wins this season includes Austin, 29-0, Cullman, 35-14, and Decatur, 42-21. The Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the state.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
---
Shoals Christian Flame vs. Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan
What: Class 1A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Nick Simmons (3-1) is in his first season at Shoals Christian. Steve Meek (78-41) is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage.
This season: Shoals Christian (3-1, 2-0), Decatur Heritage (2-2, 2-0)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 61-18 last season.
The skinny: Shoals Christian has region wins over Vina, 30-22, and Cherokee, 44-12. … Decatur Heritage, which is ranked No. 8 in the state, has region wins over Phillips, 41-10, and Vina, 1-0 by a forfeit. … Decatur Heritage leads the series 7-2.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
Priceville Bulldogs at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Foster (16-9) is in his third season at Priceville. Matt Poarch (7-25) is in his fourth season at Wilson.
This season: Priceville (2-1, 1-1), Wilson (1-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: Priceville won 45-27 last year.
The skinny: Priceville comes into this game smarting from a 48-23 region loss at Brooks. The Bulldogs do have a region win over West Morgan, 24-7. … Wilson has dropped region games to Central-Florence, 46-0, and Rogers, 13-12. … Wilson leads the series 6-1.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
West Morgan Rebels at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Drew Phillips (3-1) is in his first season at West Morgan. Shelby Davis (22-14) is in his fourth season at West Limestone.
This season: West Morgan (3-1, 1-1), West Limestone (2-1, 1-1)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 37-15 last year.
The skinny: West Morgan picked up a region victory last Friday with a 28-19 win over Deshler. The Rebels have a region loss at Priceville, 24-7. … West Limestone was ranked No. 4 in Class 4A before falling 33-21 at home to Central and dropping to No. 8 this week. The Wildcats beat Deshler 21-19 two weeks ago. … West Morgan leads the series 13-10.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Brewer Patriots at East Limestone Indians
Where: East Limestone Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (0-4) in his first season at Brewer. Jeff Pugh (92-75) is in his 16th season at East Limestone.
This season: Brewer (0-4, 0-2), East Limestone (2-2, 2-0)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 42-0 last year.
The skinny: It’s been a rough go for this season for Brewer. The Patriots have been outscored 168-21. … East has region wins over Lee, 24-14, and Mae Jemison, 14-12.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Danville Hawks at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Andro Williams (3-1) is in his first season as head coach at Danville. Sean Holt (0-3) is in his first season as head coach at East Lawrence.
This season: Danville (3-1, 1-1), East Lawrence (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: East Lawrence won 42-0 last year.
The skinny: After opening with three wins, Danville suffered a 33-17 loss to Lauderdale County. The Hawks have a 28-3 region win over Colbert Heights. … East Lawrence was open last Friday after losing 24-6 to Lauderdale County the previous Friday.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Larry McCoy Field at Golden Eagle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Scott Basden (122-41) is in his 14th season at Muscle Shoals. Cody Gross (34-25) is in his sixth season at Athens.
This season: Muscle Shoals (4-0, 2-0), Athens (3-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won 31-29 last season.
Radio: www.wkac.com
The skinny: Muscle Shoals has opened region play with wins over Decatur, 24-22, and Columbia, 49-0. … Athens has region wins over Columbia on a forfeit and Hazel Green, 56-7. … Athens leads the series 18-14, but has lost six in a row and 11 of 12 to Muscle Shoals.
The Daily picks: Athens
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Trent Walker (0-3) is in his first season at Lawrence County. John Ritter (31-8) is in his fourth season at Russellville.
This season: Lawrence County (0-3, 0-1), Russellville (4-0, 2-2)
Last meeting: Russellville won 27-18 last season.
Radio: 97.9-FM, 920-AM
The skinny: The Red Devils are off to a rough start having been outscored 81-16. They lost 27-7 to undefeated Ardmore in their only region contest. … Russellville has outscored Deshler, Decatur, Mae Jemison and Brewer 168-62. … Russellville leads the series 23-5.
The Daily picks: Russellville
---
Colbert Heights Wildcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Taylor Leathers (34-26) is in his sixth season at Colbert Heights. Michael Parker (13-22) is in his fourth season at Clements.
This season: Colbert Heights (2-2, 1-1), Clements (0-3, 0-1)
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 49-31 last season.
The skinny: Colbert Heights has a region loss to Danville, 28-3, and a region win over Elkmont, 37-0. Clements has a region loss to Phil Campbell, 37-14. … Colbert Heights has won 14 of 20 meetings.
The Daily picks: Clements
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Robert Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Michael Pendergrast (0-4) is in his first season at Elkmont. Jeff Mason (38-23) is in his sixth season at Lauderdale County.
This season: Elkmont (0-4, 0-2), Lauderdale County (4-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 69-9 last season.
The skinny: Elkmont has been outscored 173-28 in four games. … Lauderdale County has outscored opponents 86-29.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
---
Colbert County Indians at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Brett Mask (30-19) is in his fifth season at Colbert County. Denton Bowling (23-31) is in his sixth season at Hatton.
This season: Colbert County (3-1, 2-0), Hatton (1-2, 0-1)
Last meeting: Colbert County won 24-16 last year.
The skinny: After opening with a 16-7 loss to Brooks, Colbert County outscored R.A. Hubbard, Tharptown and Sheffield, 144-13. … Hatton’s losses have been to undefeated Central-Florence, 49-22, and No. 1 Mars Hill, 60-12. The win was over Winston County, 38-20.
The Daily picks: Colbert County
---
Tanner Rattlers at North Sand Mountain Bison
Where: Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon
What: Class 2A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (10-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner. Keith Kirby (43-19) is in his sixth season at North Sand Mountain.
This season: Tanner (2-2, 2-0), North Sand Mountain (1-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: North Sand Mountain won 55-14 last year.
The skinny: After losing its first two games, Tanner has taken region wins vs. Section, 20-14, and Ider, 20-17. … North Sand Mountain’s win was over Section, 42-34. The Bison have losses to Dade County, Georgia, 51-0, and Ider, 13-7.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Phillips Bears
Where: James E. Glass Stadium in Bear Creek
What: Class 1A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Mac Hampton (22-24) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard. Adam Lawler (6-18) is in his third season at Phillips.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (2-2, 2-0), Phillips (1-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard won 42-0 last year.
The skinny: After losing their first two games, the Chiefs have region wins over Cherokee, 58-8, and Hackleburg, 20-8. … Phillips has region losses to Decatur Heritage, 41-10, and Waterloo, 12-0.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.