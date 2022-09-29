FRIDAY
--
Grissom Tigers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Stadium
Records: Grissom (1-4, 0-3), Austin (4-2, 3-0)
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Rich Dutton (4-11) is in his second season at Grissom. Jeremy Perkins (87-55) is in his 13th season at Austin.
Last meeting: Grissom won at Austin last season, 29-24
Broadcast: The game is scheduled to be broadcast on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: Austin leads the way in Region 4 with its undefeated region record. Four teams are breathing down the Black Bears' necks with just one region loss. Grissom would love to pick up its first region win vs. the region leader.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Columbia Eagles
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
Records: Decatur (5-0, 2-0), Columbia (0-5, 0-2)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (183-117) is in his 27th season at Decatur. Josh LouAllen (0-5) is in his first season at Columbia.
Last meeting: Decatur won 69-6 last season.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: After an open week, the undefeated Red Raiders are back in action. They are tied with undefeated Hartselle and undefeated Muscle Shoals at the top of the region standings. Decatur is ranked No. 10 in 6A behind Hartselle at No. 6 and Muscle Shoals at No. 8. This is Columbia’s homecoming game. The Eagles have been outscored 302-20 this season and have lost 67 in a row.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Muscle Shoals Trojans
Where: J.F. Moore Stadium
Records: Hartselle (6-0, 2-0), Muscle Shoals (5-0, 2-0)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 games
Coaches: Bryan Moore (23-5) is in his third season at Hartselle. Scott Basden (132-43) is in his 15th season at Muscle Shoals.
Last meeting: Hartselle got the win at home last season, 52-35.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: It’s a battle of undefeated teams that are both ranked in the Class 6A top 10. No. 6 Hartselle averages 44.3 points a game while allowing just 10.3 on defense. Muscle Shoals averages 41.8 on offense and is giving up just 13 on defense. Hartselle leads the series 16-11 and has won three of the last four meetings.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Appalachian Eagles at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan
Records: Appalachian (3-2, 2-0), Decatur Heritage (3-3, 1-2)
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Neal Whittington (4-10) is in his second season at Appalachian. Nikita Stover (3-3) is in his first season at Decatur Heritage.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting.
The skinny: Appalachian is tied at the top of the region standings with Valley Head. Decatur Heritage is in a must-win situation if the Eagles want to return to the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
West Morgan Rebels at Deshler Tigers
Where: Howard Chappell Stadium in Tuscumbia
Records: West Morgan (5-0, 3-0), Deshler (6-0, 3-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Drew Phillips (10-5) is in his second season at West Morgan. Patrick Malone (6-0) is in his first season at Deshler.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 28-19 last season
The skinny: The winner of this battle of the undefeated takes a giant step toward a region championship. West Morgan’s last region championship came in 2017. Deshler’s last region championship came in 2019. West Morgan averages 44 points on offense and 8.8 on defense. Deshler averages 44.5 points on offense and 19.7 on defense.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Saint John Paul II Falcons at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Saint John Paul II (1-4, 0-3), Priceville (6-0, 3-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Padraic Heilinger (1-4) is in his first season at Saint John Paul II. Chris Foster (30-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville.
Last meeting: Priceville won 55-0 last season.
The skinny: A win for Priceville would be a big step toward the program’s first region championship since 2015. The Bulldogs are averaging 37.3 points on offense and 12.5 points on defense.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Pike Liberal Arts Patriots at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
Records: Pike Liberal (0-5), Danville (1-4)
What: This is a non-region contest
Coaches: Charlie Scofield (0-2) in his first season as head coach at Pike Liberal. Andro Williams (6-9) is in his second season at Danville.
Last meeting: This is the first ever meeting.
The skinny: Danville was scheduled to play a region game with Lindsay Lane this week. When Lindsay Lane announced it would not field a team, Danville found Pike Liberal Arts out of Troy to fill the spot on the schedule. Pike Liberal went 12-1 last season and won an AISA championship. The Patriots lost to the No. 1 team in Class 4A, Catholic Montgomery, 56-0, last Friday.
The Daily picks: Danville
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium
Records: Falkville (3-2, 2-1), Lexington (4-1, 2-0)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Seth Ward (7-8) is in his second season at Falkville. Jason Lard (63-71) is in his 13th season at Lexington.
Last meeting: Lexington won 56-20 in 2005.
The skinny: This is a huge game for Class 2A, Region 8. Lexington is the lone undefeated team in the region. Falkville leads the list of teams with one region loss that includes Hatton, Red Bay and Tanner.
The Daily picks: Lexington
--
Brewer Patriots at Russellville Golden Tigers
Where: Tigers Stadium
Records: Brewer (3-3, 2-1), Russellville (3-3, 3-0)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (5-11) is in his second season at Brewer. John Ritter (39-14) is in his fifth season at Russellville.
Last meeting: Russellville won 52-0 last season.
Broadcast: Russellville games are carried on 920-AM.
The skinny: Six games into the season, Brewer has a .500 record and is in fourth place in the region. There’s a lot on the line for the Patriots in this game. Russellville is coming off a 31-30 loss to Mars Hill last Friday.
The Daily picks: Russellville
--
West Point Warriors at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium
Records: West Point (1-5, 0-2), Lawrence County (2-4, 0-3)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Don Farley (47-54) is in his 10th season at West Point. Trent Walker (2-15) is in his second season at Lawrence County.
Last meeting: West Point won 14-7 last season.
Broadcast: Lawrence County games are carried on 97.9-FM.
The skinny: One of these teams is going to take its first region win of the season. Lawrence County leads the series, 21-19.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County
--
Hatton Hornets at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
Records: Hatton (4-1, 1-1), Tanner (4-2, 2-1)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Denton Bowling (31-36) is in his seventh season at Hatton. Oscar Bonds (20-29) is in his fifth season at Tanner.
Last meeting: Hatton won 46-13 in 2019.
The skinny: Five teams are crowded at the top of the region standings, including Hatton and Tanner. The winner of this game controls its destiny for at least another week.
The Daily picks: Tanner
--
Brooks Lions at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
Records: Brooks (2-3, 1-2), East Lawrence (0-5, 0-3)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Tim Bowens (2-3) is in his first season at Brooks. Sean Holt (3-12) is in his second season at East Lawrence.
Last meeting: Brooks won 47-7 in 2015.
The skinny: Brooks is looking to stay in the race for a spot in the playoffs. East Lawrence is just looking for its first win of the season.
The Daily picks: Brooks
--
Cullman Bearcats at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Athens Stadium and Larry McCoy Field
Records: Cullman (4-2, 0-2), Athens (2-3, 0-2)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Oscar Glasscock (25-15) is in his fourth season at Cullman. Cody Gross (37-33) is in his seventh season at Athens.
Last meeting: Cullman won 10-3 last season.
Broadcast: Athens games are carried on wkac1080.com.
The skinny: This essentially becomes a play-in game to the playoffs. The winner will be the No. 4 out of the region behind, in an order to be determined, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals and Decatur, who are all undefeated. Athens leads the series 33-24-1.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Wilson Warriors at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Salem
Records: Wilson (0-5, 0-3), West Limestone (4-2, 1-2)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Matt Poarch (7-36) is in his fifth season at Wilson. Shelby Davis (29-20) is in his fifth season at West Limestone.
Last meeting: West Limestone won 45-16 last season.
The skinny: While Wilson is searching for its first win of the season, West Limestone needs a win to stay in contention for a spot in the playoffs.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Colbert Heights Wildcats
Where: Amos Mitchell Stadium
Records: Elkmont (1-5, 0-3), Colbert Heights (2-3, 1-1)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Chris Bunio (1-5) is in his first season at Elkmont. Taylor Leathers (39-33) is in his seventh season at Colbert Heights.
Last meeting: Colbert Heights won 37-0 last season.
The skinny: Colbert Heights needs a win to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs. Elkmont is looking for its first region victory.
The Daily picks: Colbert Heights
--
Clements Colts at Marion County Red Raiders
Where: Bill Rayburn Stadium in Guin
Records: Clements (1-5), Marion County (3-2)
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (18-13) is in his fifth season at Clements. Kyle Williams (31-36) is in his seventh season at Marion County.
Last meeting: This is the first ever meeting.
The skinny: The Class 3A Clements Colts are looking to break a five-game losing streak. Clements opened the season with a 48-34 win over Holly Pond on Aug. 19. Class 1A Marion County plays in a nine-team region. The Red Raiders opened the season with four region games, play two non-region games and close the season with four more region games.
The Daily picks: Marion County
