TONIGHT
---
Decatur Red Raiders at Cullman Bearcats
Where: Woodard Stadium
Records: Decatur (3-0, 1-0), Cullman (2-1, 0-1)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Jere Adcock (181-117) is in his 27th season at Decatur. Oscar Glasscock (23-14) is in his fourth season at Cullman.
Last meeting: Cullman won 17-14 last season.
Broadcast: Decatur games are available on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: Decatur is off to its best start since 2010 after wins over Mae Jemison, Austin and Athens. The Red Raiders have given up just four touchdowns, but two of those came on an offensive fumble and blocked punt that were both returned for scores. After wins over Mars Hill and Jasper, Cullman got pounded by Hartselle last week, 34-3. Decatur leads the series, 34-18-2.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
Austin Black Bears at Florence Falcons
Where: Braly Stadium in Florence
Records: Austin (1-2, 1-0), Florence (2-1, 1-0)
What: Class 7A, Region 4 contest
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (84-55) is in his 13th season at Austin. Kenny Morson (2-1) is in his first season at Florence.
Last meeting: Florence won 45-28 last season.
Broadcast: The Austin radio broadcast is available on 104.9-FM. The Florence radio broadcast is available on 93.9-FM.
The skinny: These teams are having similar seasons. They both opened with 0-2 starts, but Florence later got a win awarded due to forfeit. They both got badly needed wins last week and it happened to be the start of region play. Austin has losses to two undefeated teams, Hartselle, 45-17, and Decatur, 28-14. The win was over Sparkman, 24-21, in overtime on Ruben Guevara’s 34-yard field goal. Florence has losses to two undefeated teams in Pinson Valley, 27-17 (later switched to a win), and Muscle Shoals, 44-28. The win was over Albertville, 49-7. The all-time series record between Austin and Florence is 8-8.
The Daily picks: Austin
---
Columbia Eagles at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
Records: Columbia (0-3, 0-1), Hartselle (3-0, 1-0)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Josh LouAllen (0-3) is in his first season at Columbia. Bryan Moore (20-5) is in his third season at Hartselle.
Last meeting: Columbia forfeited to Hartselle last season.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription.
The skinny: Columbia has lost 65 games in a row since 2016. Hartselle is 50-20 since 2016. The Tigers are 6-0 vs. Columbia and have outscored the Eagles, 273-8.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Coosa Christian Conquerors at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan
Records: Coosa Christian (1-2, 1-0), Decatur Heritage (2-1, 0-1)
What: Class 1A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Mark O’Bryant (8-15) is in his third season at Coosa. Nikita Stover (2-1, 0-1) is in his first season at Decatur Heritage.
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 56-16 in 2019.
The skinny: After opening with losses to 3A Geraldine and 1A powerhouse Spring Garden, Coosa drilled Gaylesville, 42-6, in last Friday’s region opener. A young Decatur Heritage team came out on the short side in its Top-10 battle at No. 9 Valley Head last Friday. The host Tigers beat the Eagles, 57-35. Decatur Heritage leads the series with Coosa, 3-1.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
---
West Morgan Rebels at Central-Florence Wildcats
Where: Wildcats Stadium
Records: West Morgan (3-0, 1-0), Central (1-1, 1-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Drew Phillips (8-5) is in his second season at West Morgan. Heath Wood (66-55) is in his 12 season at Central.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 27-24 last season.
The skinny: After an impressive 53-7 win at home over Brooks, West Morgan takes its show on the road Friday. The Rebels have outscored their first three opponents, 143-28. This is the home opener for Central, which lost at East Limestone, 35-32, and won at Wilson, 45-14. The series is tied at 1-1.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
---
DAR Patriots at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: DAR (0-3, 0-1), Priceville (3-0, 1-0)
What: Class 4A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Brian Largen (0-3) is in his first season at DAR. Chris Foster (27-10) is in his fourth season at Priceville.
Last meeting: DAR won 38-13 in 2019
The skinny: The DAR Patriots are struggling under their first-year coaches. The Patriots have lost to Sardis, Douglas and New Hope. They have been outscored 41-100. Priceville has wins over Plainview, at highly-regarded Fairview and a shut-out win over Madison County, 35-0, last Friday. DAR leads the series, 5-3.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
Records: Falkville (2-1, 1-0), Tanner (2-1, 1-0)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Seth Ward (6-7) is in his second season at Falkville. Oscar Bonds (18-28) is in his fifth season at Tanner.
Last meeting: Tanner won 35-28 last season.
The skinny: Two explosive offenses promise to make this a high-scoring shootout. Falkville averages scoring 37.7 points while giving up an average of 22.7. Tanner averages 51.3 points a game while giving up 33.3 points. Tanner leads the series, 21-9-2.
The Daily picks: Tanner
---
Tharptown Wildcats at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field
Records: Tharptown (1-2, 0-1), Hatton (2-0, 0-0)
What: Class 2A, Region 8 contest
Coaches: Jacob Hamilton (1-2) is in his first season at Tharptown. Denton Bowling (29-35) is in his seventh season at Hatton.
Last meeting: Hatton won 40-7 last season.
The skinny: Hatton was open last seek and makes its region debut in this game. Tharptown lost its region opener to Tanner, 63-0. Hatton is 8-0 vs. Tharptown.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Deshler Tigers at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
Records: Deshler (3-0, 1-0), East Lawrence (0-2, 0-1)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest.
Coaches: Patrick Malone (3-0) is in his first season at Deshler. Sean Holt (3-9) is in his second season at East Lawrence.
Last meeting: Deshler won 34-14 in 2015.
The skinny: Deshler has been impressive with wins over Madison Academy, Russellville and West Limestone by a combined 106-49. East Lawrence has been outscored 82-22.
The Daily picks: Deshler
---
West Limestone Wildcats at Brooks Lions
Where: E.D. Stadium in Killen
Records: West Limestone (2-1, 0-1), Brooks (1-2, 0-1)
What: Class 4A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Shelby Davis (27-19) is in his fifth season at West Limestone. Tim Bowens (1-2) is in his first season at Brooks.
Last meeting: Brooks won 27-20 last season.
The skinny: Both teams enter this game coming off region losses last week. Deshler spanked West Limestone, 50-7. West Morgan beat Brooks, 53-7. Brooks leads the series, 17-3.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Clements Colts at Mars Hill Panthers
Where: Mars Hill Stadium in Florence
Records: Clements (1-2, 0-1), Mars Hill (2-1, 1-0)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Michael Parker (18-28) is in his fifth season at Clements. Darrell Higgins (60-23) is in his seventh season at Mars Hill.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting
The skinny: Clements opened with a win over Holly Pond, but has lost its next two games to West Limestone and Lauderdale County. Mars Hill is the No. 3 ranked team in Class 3A. The only blemish on the Panthers’ record is a 13-10 loss to Cullman.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
--
FRIDAY
J.B. Pennington at Danville
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
Records: J.B. Pennington (2-1, 0-1), Danville (1-2, 1-0)
What: Class 3A, Region 7 contest
Coaches: Caleb Miles (2-1) is in his first season t J.B. Pennington. Andro Williams (6-7) is in his second season at Danville.
Last meeting: Danville won 10-7 in 2009.
The skinny: Pennington opened the season with two wins before running into Madison Academy in the region opener last Friday and losing, 49-7. Danville opened with road losses to Lawrence County and Falkville before opening region play with an overtime win over Susan Moore, 35-28. Pennington leads the series, 3-2.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
Brewer Patriots at East Limestone Indians
Where: Cavnar Field at Indians Stadium
Records: Brewer (1-2, 0-1), East Limestone (1-2, 0-1)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (3-10) is in his second season at Brewer. Clint Woodfin (1-2) is in his first season at East Limestone.
Last meeting: East Limestone won 49-7 last season.
The skinny: After opening with a win over Hanceville, Brewer has lost its last two games to Arab and Ardmore. The Patriots have scored just 40 points in three games. East Limestone has losses to Athens and Fairview with a win over Central. The Indians have been outscored 123-63. East Limestone is 4-0 over Brewer.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
Records: Lawrence County (1-2, 0-1), Ardmore (1-2, 1-0)
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Trent Walker (1-12) is in his second season at Lawrence County. Jonathan Snider (8-6) is in his second season at Ardmore.
Last meeting: Ardmore won 27-7 last season.
Broadcast: Lawrence County games are carried on 97.9-FM. The game will be broadcast on the Ardmore Sports Network on YouTube.
The skinny: After opening with a win over Danville, Lawrence County has been shutout in losses to Guntersville and Russellville. Ardmore lost to West Limestone and West Morgan before winning at Brewer, 37-20. Lawrence County leads the series, 6-3.
The Daily picks: Ardmore
---
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Larry McCoy Field at Athens Stadium
Records: Muscle Shoals (3-0, 1-0), Athens (1-2, 0-1)
What: Class 6A, Region 7 contest.
Coaches: Scott Basden (130-43) is in his 15th season at Muscle Shoals. Cody Gross (36-32) is in his seventh season at Athens.
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won 27-13 last season.
Broadcast: Athens games are available at wkac1080.com.
The skinny: The Trojans are off to a fast start with wins over Bob Jones, Florence and Columbia. Basden is one win away from the 200th win in his coaching career. Athens has scored 84 points and allowed 84 points. Athens leads the series, 18-15.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
---
Lauderdale County Tigers at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium in Elkmont
Records: Lauderdale County (2-1, 1-0), Elkmont (1-2, 0-1)
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Mason (46-26) is in his seventh season at Lauderdale County. Chris Bunio (1-2) is in his first season at Elkmont.
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 54-0 last season.
The skinny: Lauderdale County opened region play last Friday with an impressive 49-6 win over Clements. Elkmont opened region play with a 58-20 loss at Phil Campbell.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
