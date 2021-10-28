TONIGHT
Austin Black Bears at Mountain Brook Spartans
Where: Spartan Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (83-52) is in his 12th season at Austin. Chris Yeager (129-57) is in his 16th season at Mountain Brook.
This season: Austin (4-5), Mountain Brook (8-1)
Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Austin 31-22 last season.
Broadcast: There is a video broadcast available on YouTube. Search for Austin Black Bears football.
The skinny: This is the season finale for Austin. The Black Bears are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. … Mountain Brook is the Class 6A, Region 5 champion. The Spartans’ only loss was 51-0 to Thompson. … Mountain Brook leads the series 4-2.
The Daily picks: Mountain Brook
---
Clements Colts at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hornet Field
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Michael Parker (16-25) is in his fourth season at Clements. Denton Bowling (27-33) is in his sixth season at Hatton.
This season: Clements (3-6), Hatton (5-4)
Last meeting: Hatton won 40-22 last season.
The skinny: This is a warmup for two teams headed to the playoffs. Clements travels to Winfield in Class 3A. Hatton travels to Spring Garden in Class 2A. … Hatton leads the series 12-3.
The Daily picks: Hatton
---
Sheffield Bulldogs at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Eagle Stadium in Caddo
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Harold Wisdom (2-7) is in his first season at Sheffield. Sean Holt (2-7) is in his first season at East Lawrence.
This season: Sheffield (2-7), East Lawrence (2-7)
Last meeting: East Lawrence got a forfeit win last year.
The skinny: This is the end of the season for both teams. … Sheffield leads the series 7-1.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
---
New Hope Indians at R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Where: R.A. Hubbard Stadium in North Courtland
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Trey Sullivan (13-16) is in his third season at New Hope. Mac Hampton (26-25) is in his fifth season at R.A. Hubbard
This season: New Hope (3-6), R.A. Hubbard (6-3)
Last meeting: New Hope won 35-0 last season.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard is looking to post its most wins since going 8-3 in 2018. The Chiefs are the No.2 team out of Class 1A, Region 8. They host Meek in the first round of the playoffs.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
---
FRIDAY
---
Huntsville Panthers at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Mark Fleetwood (18-32) is in his fifth season at Huntsville. Jere Adcock (178-115) is in his 26th season at Decatur.
This season: Huntsville (2-7), Decatur (4-5)
Last meeting: Huntsville won 37-13 last season.
Broadcast: Search Decatur High Athletics on YouTube for the Red Raider broadcast.
The skinny: This is the 92nd meeting in this series dating to 1922. Decatur leads the series 52-33-6. … Huntsville missed the playoffs this season in Class 7A, Region 4. The Panthers lost to James Clemens, Bob Jones and Sparkman by a combined seven points. Huntsville has been to the playoffs just once since 2013. … Decatur is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Red Raiders travel to Clay-Chalkville in the first round.
The Daily picks: Decatur
---
Priceville Bulldogs at Saint John Paul II Falcons
Where: Discovery Middle School in Madison
What: Non–region game
Coaches: Chris Foster (22-9) is in his third season at Priceville. Joe Ross (0-9) is in his first season at SJPII.
This season: Priceville (8-1), SJPII (0-9)
Last meeting: Priceville won 35-29 last season.
The skinny: Priceville is headed to the playoffs as the No. 2 team in Class 4A, Region 8. The Bulldogs host Etowah in the first round.
The Daily picks: Priceville
---
Winston County Yellow Jackets at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Mark Mitchell (20-21) is in his fourth season at Winston County. Seth Ward (4-5) is in his first season as head coach at Falkville.
This season: Winston County (4-5), Falkville (4-5)
Last meeting: Winston County won 30-14 last season.
The skinny: Neither team is headed to the playoffs. Injuries sabotaged what could have been a really good season for Falkville. The Blue Devils were at one time ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 2A.
The Daily picks: Falkville
---
Lawrence County Red Devils at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Trent Walker (0-9) is in his first season at Lawrence County. Andro Williams (4-5) is in his first season at Danville.
This season: Lawrence County (0-9), Danville (4-5)
Last meeting: Lawrence County won 38-21 last year.
Radio: 97.9-FM
The skinny: Lawrence County’s last win was a year ago against Danville. The rebuilding Red Devils have found scoring points to be difficult this season with only 89 in nine games. … Danville was in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, but a loss to Phil Campbell last Friday ended that dream.
The Daily picks: Danville
---
West Limestone Wildcats at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field
What: Non-region contest
Coaches: Shelby Davis (25-17) is in his fourth season at West Limestone. Jonathan Snider (6-3) is in his first season at Ardmore.
This season: West Limestone (5-4), Ardmore (6-3)
Last meeting: West Limestone won 47-28 last season.
Broadcast: The game is available on YouTube. Search for Ardmore Sports Network.
The skinny: This is the 72nd meeting in this rivalry. West Limestone leads the series 42-28-1. … Class 4A West Limestone was eliminated from the playoffs last Thursday with a 56-50 overtime loss to Priceville. … Ardmore beat Mae Jemison 15-12 to qualify for the playoffs out of Class 5A, Region 8.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
---
Elkmont Red Devils at Hanceville Bulldogs
Where: Ray Talley Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Pendergrast (0-9) is in his first season at Elkmont. Ryan Brewer (2-7) is in his first season at Hanceville.
This season: Elkmont (0-9), Hanceville (2-7)
Last meeting: Elkmont won 45-36 last year.
The skinny: Neither team is headed to the playoffs. Last year Elkmont won this game for its only win of the season.
The Daily picks: Hanceville
---
Waterloo Cougars at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Michael Williams (9-11) is in his second season at Waterloo. Oscar Bonds (15-25) is in his fourth season at Tanner.
This season: Waterloo (3-6), Tanner (7-2)
Last meeting: Tanner won 21-20 in 2020.
The skinny: Waterloo failed to qualify for the playoffs out of Class 1A, Region 8. … Tanner is the No. 2 team out of Class 2A, Region 7. The Rattlers will host Lamar County in the first round.
The Daily picks: Tanner
