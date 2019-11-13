Three key members of Ardmore softball’s run to the state tournament last May are going to play at the next level.
Sydney Hall, L.B. Smith and Madison Lewis all signed Tuesday to play in college.
Hall, who was a Class 5A All-State selection last spring, signed with Calhoun Community College. Hall’s pitching record last spring was 28-7-2 with 278 strikeouts in 225 innings. Joining her at Calhoun is teammate Madison Lewis, who played in the infield. Bart Stephenson is the softball coach at Calhoun.
Smith signed with College of Central Florida. She played mostly at third last season for the Tigers while hitting .350 with 49 RBIs and 20 extra base hits.
Stephen Baugh is the Ardmore softball head coach.
