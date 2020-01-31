Walk into the office of Ardmore football coach P.J. Wright and there’s no doubt which team he is rooting for in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami.
Wright is all in for the San Francisco 49ers and with good reason. He coached the 49ers two starting safeties, Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward, when they were teammates at Davidson High School in Mobile.
In one corner of Wright’s office there’s a 49ers helmet autographed by the two players and presented to Wright, who was the defensive coordinator at Davidson. There’s a signed Tartt jersey framed and hanging on the wall. The inscription says “To Coach Wright Much Love Your Way!!! Thanks for Everything.”
“It’s pretty exciting,” Wright said. “They are two special people in my life. They come from the middle of Mobile and didn’t have a whole lot.”
Wright’s red 49ers shoes he’s wearing this week look a little out of place around the black and gold at Ardmore. He’s purchased a special Super Bowl shirt to wear during Sunday’s game.
“What are the chances of two teammates who lined up next to each other in high school, getting to do that in the Super Bowl?” Wright said. “You’re a coach just trying to help kids You never imagine having this happen.”
The Davidson connection has gotten some attention from the media covering the game. Ward said he wants it to be a movie someday.
“I’m going to make a movie about it,” Ward told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I don’t know if it’s going to be on Netflix or actually a movie.”
The Chronicle even called Wright to be part of the story.
“It’s pretty amazing when you just consider the injuries both of them had to overcome in their pro career,” Wright said. “Jimmie just came back for the playoffs after suffering rib injuries during the season trying to tackle Mark Ingram (of the Baltimore Ravens).”
The path to stardom on the football field for both Ward and Tartt has not been an easy one to travel. Ward was a 5-foot-10, 165 pound senior that got no interest from SEC schools.
"We tried to tell schools they were missing out," Wright said. “Jimmie is a fearless football player. He’s always been a play maker."
Tartt was a 6-2, 190 basketball player dreaming of playing someday in the NBA.
“Since the first day he arrived at Davidson in the ninth grade we tried talking him into playing football,” Wright said. “He’s was jumping over players and dunking the ball in basketball games.
“We finally convinced him to play his senior year. The plan was for him to play receiver just so he could just jump up and catch the football.”
Early that season, injuries led to Tartt making the move to defense and lining up at safety with Ward.
“He was just a standout on defense,” Wright said. “We were playing Theodore for the region championship. Late in the game, they completed a long pass for what looked like a touchdown.
“Jaquiski ran the guy down at the 5. Then on the next play he intercepted a pass in the end zone. That was two unbelievable plays back-to-back in one game to win the region.”
Ward made a play in the playoffs against Foley that Wright still can’t believe.
“Foley ran a screen pass and D.J. Fluker (6-7, 350) was leading the blocking,” Wright said. “Jimmie cut Fluker then got up to make the tackle.”
Fluker was later an All-American at Alabama and now starts in the offensive line for the Seattle Seahawks.
Ward played in college at Northern Illinois. Tartt played at Samford. Ward was drafted as a junior by the 49ers in the first round of the 2014 draft. Tartt was a second round draft pick by the 49ers in 2015.
Wright stays in contact with his former players via text messaging. He has not tried to get in touch with them this week because of their busy schedule. If they tried to reach their former coach, he has advice on playing against the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“That cat can move. He’s tough to tackle,” Wright said. “You have to break down in space and get him on the ground.
“He carries the ball loose, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of them knock the ball out of his hands for a big turnover.”
With that in mind, Wright’s Super Bowl prediction is no surprise.
“I say the 49ers win 35-24.”
