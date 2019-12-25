Player of the Year: Quincy Crittendon, Austin, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Jr., He stepped into the starting role this season and posted big number. Crittendon completed 114 of 198 passes for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
Coach of the Year: Cody Gross, Athens, In his fourth season leading the Golden Eagles, Athens make a third-straight appearance in the playoffs, won eight games for a second consecutive season and won a home playoff game for the first time since 2013.
--
Offense
QB: Ty Hutto, 6-3, 170, Lawrence County, Sr.: In his one season as a starter, he completed 143 of 290 passes for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He set a school record with six 200-yard passing games.
RB: Brinten Barclay, 6-0, 190, Hartselle, Sr.: The Tigers’ top rusher totaled 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns on 180 carries.
RB: D.J. Davis, 5-10, 190, East Limestone, Sr. : The power back averaged 8.3 yards per carry while rushing for 1,043 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
RB: Jevon Jackson, 5-9, 180, Austin, Jr.: This three-way threat for the Black Bears rushed for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 14 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns and had one kickoff return for a touchdown.
RB: Jonathan Morgan, 5-10, 175, Brewer, Sr.: The three-year starter rushed for 992 yards and 10 touchdowns on 191 carries.
WR: Tre Shackelford, 6-1, 180, Austin, Jr.: The Black Bears’ top receiver averaged nearly 22 yards a catch on 40 receptions for 872 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Class 7A All-State selection.
WR: Malik Strickland, 6-2, 180, Lawrence County, Sr.: He set a school record with 54 catches for 750 yards and three touchdowns.
WR: Reed Harbin, 6-1, 180, Decatur, Sr.: He led the Red Raiders with 39 receptions for 542 yards and four touchdowns.
Athlete: Jordan Scott, 5-9, 151, Athens, Jr.: The former wide receiver flourished in his first season as starting quarterback. He led the Golden Eagles in rushing with 105 carries for 883 yards and 14 touchdowns. He completed 73 passes for 937 yards and nine eight touchdowns.
Athlete: Tybo Williams, 5-7, 150, Austin, Sr.: He accounted for 16 touchdowns, 12 rushing and four receiving. He had 837 yards rushing in 10 games. His 11 receptions covered 308 yards.
OL: Tony White, 5-10, 205, Athens, Sr.: The three-year starter at center graded 90 percent for his blocking each week.
OL: Haze Solomon, 6-7, 242, East Limestone, Sr.: He lined up at tight end, but blocking was his No. 1 assignment. He had 31 pancake blocks while being the team’s lineman of the game six times. He signed last week with Tennessee-Chattanooga.
OL: Hunter Claborn, 6-3, 260, Decatur, Soph.: The MVP of the Decatur offensive line also started on defense in his second season to start on the varsity.
OL: Caden Shoulders, 6-5, 350, Athens, Sr.: The big man was a big reason why Athens averaged 280 yards rushing and 34 points a game.
OL: Maliki Pointer, 6-0, 255, Lawrence County, Sr.: The two-way player graded out an average of 88 percent each week and totaled 32 pancake blocks.
--
Defense
DL: Awysum Harris, 6-3, 220, Austin, Sr.: From his end/linebacker position, he led the Black Bears with 105 tackles that included 14 tackles for losses, three sacks and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He was a Class 7A All-State selection.
DL: Jalik Malone, 5-11, 300, Austin, Jr.: The big man in the middle had 74 tackles including four for losses and one sack.
DL: Brody Franks, 6-0, 245, Lawrence County, Sr.: He totaled 127 tackles, including 17 tackles for losses. His 10 quarterback sacks tied the school’s season and career records. He was a Class 5A All-State selection.
DL: Mark Pettus, 5-8, 190, Hartselle, Sr.: The undersized defender played huge for the Tigers with 60 tackles, nine tackles for losses, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
LB: Rush Boyett, 6-0, 240, Athens, Jr.: The Golden Eagles’ leading tackler with 111 had 18 tackles for losses and five quarterback sacks. He was a Class 6A All-State honorable mention selection.
LB: Cameron Bivens, 5-9, 215, East Limestone, Sr.: His 135 tackles included seven for losses and two sacks while causing three fumbles and recovering two.
LB: Drew Cartee, 6-3, 202, Hartselle, Jr.: The Tigers’ top tackler had 126. He also had two fumble recoveries, one interception and one blocked punt.
LB: Jackson Boyer, 6-3, 235, Hartselle, Sr.: His 106 tackles included nine for losses and three sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble. He has signed to play football for Navy.
LB: Charles Baker, 5-10, 220, Austin, Sr.: He totaled 99 tackles with 15 for losses along with one interception and one fumble recovery.
LB: Colton Johnson, 6-3, 235, Lawrence County, Sr.: Finished with 129 tackles. His 82 solo stops set a school record. He’s second in career tackles.
DB: Tayi Strickland, 6-2, 189, Lawrence County, Sr.: Totaled five interceptions to go along with his 39 tackles.
DB: Cole Cagle, 5-11, 175, Decatur, Sr.: The team captain totaled 121 tackles in 10 games. The three-year starter also had three interceptions.
DB: Jaylon Barrett, 6-1, 175, Austin, Sr.: He had a nose for the ball to go along with 82 tackles. He had five pass breakups, three interceptions, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery.
DB: Smith Coon, 5-11, 165, Decatur, Sr.: Coon started at defensive back while also playing receiver on offense and returning kicks. He had 1,280 all-purpose yards. He returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Two of his 16 pass receptions were for touchdowns. He was a Class 6A All-State selection.
DB: Tokey Porter, 5-9, 170, Athens, Sr.: Few teams would throw to his side of the field. He finished with 37 tackles and three interceptions.
DB: Kris Bramlett, 5-10, 160, Brewer, Sr.: The two-way threat had 28 tackles and one interception on defense. On the offensive side he caught 33 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.
Kicker: Kevin Jurado, 6-0, 190, Athens, Sr.: In his first season to play football, he was 40 of 44 on point after touchdown kicks, two of four on field goals, including 46-yarder vs. Cullman and had nine touchbacks on kickoffs.
--
Honorable mention
Austin: Jaden Baker, Jr., Jabari Brown, Sr., Ronald Fletcher, Jr., Temo Vazquez, Sr.
Decatur: Banks Dement, Soph., Jacob McRae, Soph., Turner Stepp, Sr.
Brewer: Devin Weathers, Sr.
Hartselle: Ian Bodine, Sr., Za Fletcher, Fr.
Athens: Jaelen Cates, Sr., Braden Gross, Sr., AJ Horton, Jr., Jakerrias Scott, Sr.
Lawrence County: Gage Dutton, Jr., Lane Fuller, Sr., Garrett Lee, Jr., Jacob Shelton, Sr.
--
Players of the year
2019: Quincy Crittendon, Austin
2018: Trentin Dupper, Decatur and Luke Godsey, Hartselle
2017: Asa Martin, Austin
2016: LaDarius Woods, Decatur
2015: Victor Garth, Austin
2014: Brick Pugh, East Limestone
2013: Johnnie Anderson, Athens
2012: Deacon Aldridge, Hartselle
2011: Jordan Orr, Hartselle
2010: Will Lang, Hartselle
2009: Ben Neill, Decatur
2008: Marquez Jones, Hartselle
2007: Michael Schuster, Decatur
2006: Rob Ezell, Athens
2005: Rob Ezell, Athens
2004: Jerraud Powers, Decatur
2003: Trent Dean, Decatur
2002: Jeremy Orr, Hartselle
2001: Larry Edwards, East Limestone
2000: Cole Barthel, Decatur
1999: Philip Rivers, Athens
1998: Randy Vickers, Athens
1997: Josh Kellett, Decatur
1996: Matt Dawson, Decatur
1995: Herman Banks, Hartselle
1994: Clay Stiles, Hartselle
1993: Antonio Langford, Decatur
1992: Chris Anderson, Athens
1991: Fabian Anderson, Hartselle
1990: Jason Holden, Athens, and James Mosley, Decatur
1989: Mario Morris, Decatur
1988: Danny Lampkin, Decatur
1987: Carlos Franklin, Athens
1986: Carlos Southward, Decatur
1985: Calvert Turner, Austin
1984: Craig Shackleford, Decatur
1983: Deron Huerkamp, Austin
1982: Greg Stewart, Austin
1981: Cameron Mims, Hartselle
1980: Stevie Williams, Hartselle
1979: Stanley Shackleford, Decatur
1978: Randy Campbell, Hartselle
--
Coaches of the year
2019: Cody Gross, Athens
2018: Geoff Walters, Brewer
2017: Rich Dutton, Lawrence County
2016: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2015: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2014: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2013: Allen Creasy, Athens
2012: Jeremy Perkins, Austin
2011: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2010: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2009: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2008: Bob Godsey, Hartselle
2007: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2006: Allen Creasy, Athens
2005: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2004: Allen Creasy, Athens
2003: Jere Adcock, Decatur
2002: Mike Smith, Hartselle
2001: Phil Cavnar, East Limestone
2000: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1999: Jere Adcock, Decatur
1998: Tim Gillespie, Lawrence County
1997: Steve Rivers, Athens
1996: Vance Roberson, Austin
1995: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1994: Don Woods, Hartselle
1993: Dyer Carlisle, Austin
1992: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1991: Steve Meek, Lawrence County
1990: Garner Ezell, Athens
1989: Don Woods, Hartselle
1988: Steve Rivers, Decatur
1987: Mike Bates, Lawrence County
1986: Garner Ezell, Athens
1985: Charles Brown, Brewer
1984: Steve Rivers, Decatur, and Jackie Ferguson, Athens
1983: Tom Calvin, Austin
1982: Tom Calvin, Austin
1981: Don Woods, Hartselle
1980: Don Woods, Hartselle
1979: Tom Calvin, Austin
1978: Bucky Pitts, Hartselle
1977: Earl Webb, Decatur
