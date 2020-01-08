Today

Buckhorn at Austin

Thursday

Oakwood Adventist at Athens Bible

West Morgan at R.A. Hubbard

Madison Academy at East Limestone

Friday

Lynn at Falkville

Saint Bernard at Decatur Heritage

Whitesburg Christian at Lindsay Lane

Hatton at Tanner

Phil Campbell at East Lawrence

Lauderdale County at Clements

West Morgan at Westminster Christian

Danville at St. John Paul II

Brooks at West Limestone

Russellville at Lawrence County

Decatur at Brewer

Elkmont at Ardmore

Cullman at Hartselle

Athens at Columbia

Bob Jones at Austin

Saturday

Lexington at Lindsay Lane

East Limestone at Tanner

Decatur Heritage at St. John Paul II

West Limestone at Priceville

