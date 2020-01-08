Today
Buckhorn at Austin
Thursday
Oakwood Adventist at Athens Bible
West Morgan at R.A. Hubbard
Madison Academy at East Limestone
Friday
Lynn at Falkville
Saint Bernard at Decatur Heritage
Whitesburg Christian at Lindsay Lane
Hatton at Tanner
Phil Campbell at East Lawrence
Lauderdale County at Clements
West Morgan at Westminster Christian
Danville at St. John Paul II
Brooks at West Limestone
Russellville at Lawrence County
Decatur at Brewer
Elkmont at Ardmore
Cullman at Hartselle
Athens at Columbia
Bob Jones at Austin
Saturday
Lexington at Lindsay Lane
East Limestone at Tanner
Decatur Heritage at St. John Paul II
West Limestone at Priceville
