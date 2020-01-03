Friday, Jan. 3
Austin at Decatur
Florence at Hartselle
Muscle Shoals at Athens
Lynn at Decatur Heritage
Arab at Brewer
Priceville at West Limestone
Lawrence County at West Morgan
Whitesburg Christian at Falkville
Hatton at Colbert County
Clements at Tanner
--
Saturday, Jan. 4
Shoals Christian at Athens Bible
Oneonta at Hatton
Decatur Heritage girls vs. Hanceville at Wallace State
Westminster Christian at West Morgan
--
Monday, Jan. 6
Athens at Brooks
Lauderdale County at Elkmont
--
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Decatur at Hartselle
Austin at James Clemens
Cullman at Athens
Decatur Heritage at Elkmont
Danville at Priceville
Falkville at Saint Bernard
Oakwood Adventist at Lindsay Lane
R.A. Hubbard at Whitesburg Christian
Sheffield at Hatton
West Limestone at Tanner
Westminster Christian at Clements
St. John Paul II at West Morgan
Lawrence County at Hamilton
Madison County at East Limestone
--
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Buckhorn at Austin
--
Thursday, Jan. 9
Oakwood Adventist at Athens Bible
West Morgan at R.A. Hubbard
Madison Academy at East Limestone
--
Friday, Jan. 10
Bob Jones at Austin
Decatur at Brewer
Cullman at Hartselle
Athens at Columbia
Lynn at Falkville
Saint Bernard at Decatur Heritage
Whitesburg Christian at Lindsay Lane
Hatton at Tanner
Phil Campbell at East Lawrence
Lauderdale County at Clements
West Morgan at Westminster Christian
Danville at St. John Paul II
Brooks at West Limestone
Russellville at Lawrence County
Elkmont at Ardmore
--
Saturday, Jan. 11
Lexington at Lindsay Lane
East Limestone at Tanner
Decatur Heritage at St. John Paul II
West Limestone at Priceville
