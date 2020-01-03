Friday, Jan. 3

Austin at Decatur

Florence at Hartselle

Muscle Shoals at Athens

Lynn at Decatur Heritage

Arab at Brewer

Priceville at West Limestone

Lawrence County at West Morgan

Whitesburg Christian at Falkville

Hatton at Colbert County

Clements at Tanner

--

Saturday, Jan. 4

Shoals Christian at Athens Bible

Oneonta at Hatton

Decatur Heritage girls vs. Hanceville at Wallace State

Westminster Christian at West Morgan

--

Monday, Jan. 6

Athens at Brooks

Lauderdale County at Elkmont

--

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Decatur at Hartselle

Austin at James Clemens

Cullman at Athens

Decatur Heritage at Elkmont

Danville at Priceville

Falkville at Saint Bernard

Oakwood Adventist at Lindsay Lane

R.A. Hubbard at Whitesburg Christian

Sheffield at Hatton

West Limestone at Tanner

Westminster Christian at Clements

St. John Paul II at West Morgan

Lawrence County at Hamilton

Madison County at East Limestone

--

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Buckhorn at Austin

--

Thursday, Jan. 9

Oakwood Adventist at Athens Bible

West Morgan at R.A. Hubbard

Madison Academy at East Limestone

--

Friday, Jan. 10

Bob Jones at Austin

Decatur at Brewer

Cullman at Hartselle

Athens at Columbia

Lynn at Falkville

Saint Bernard at Decatur Heritage

Whitesburg Christian at Lindsay Lane

Hatton at Tanner

Phil Campbell at East Lawrence

Lauderdale County at Clements

West Morgan at Westminster Christian

Danville at St. John Paul II

Brooks at West Limestone

Russellville at Lawrence County

Elkmont at Ardmore

--

Saturday, Jan. 11

Lexington at Lindsay Lane

East Limestone at Tanner

Decatur Heritage at St. John Paul II

West Limestone at Priceville

