--
Mikaylah Fuqua, Austin softball: Fuqua went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored as Austin secured the Class 7A, Area 8 championship with a 15-0 win over James Clemens on Tuesday.
--
Claire Wright, Austin softball: Wright had four hits and four RBIs to lead Austin in an 11-10 win over James Clemens on Thursday.
--
Michael Vandiver, Decatur Heritage tennis: Vandiver won the boys Class 1A-3A, Section 3 No. 1 singles title on Tuesday, earning a spot in next week’s state tournament in Mobile.
--
JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone softball: Kyle pitched a four-inning perfect game in a 16-0 win over Randolph on Tuesday, striking out seven. She also had two RBIs.
--
Addie Wallace, West Limestone softball: Wallace had three hits, including a home run and four RBIs against Randolph on Tuesday.
--
Chasity Rikard, West Morgan softball: Rikard tossed a five-inning one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Hanceville on Tuesday, striking out eight.
--
Kylei Russell, West Morgan softball: Russell went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple, two doubles and five RBIs in a win over Hanceville on Tuesday.
--
Cana Vining, Athens Bible School softball: Vining pitched a three-hitter in a 4-1 win over Clements on Tuesday, striking out 13. She also knocked in a run.
--
Maddie Black, Priceville softball: Black pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Danville on Monday, allowing one walk with three strikeouts.
--
Darby Thigpen, Priceville softball: Thigpen homered, doubled and drove in six runs against Danville on Monday. She also had two hits, including a home run and four RBIs in a win over Falkville on Saturday.
--
Judd Bailey, Austin baseball: Bailey went 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs in a 15-12 win over East Limestone on Monday.
--
Bryant Jones, Austin baseball: Jones homered, singled and drove in five runs against East Limestone on Monday.
--
Harrison Hardy, Decatur Heritage baseball: Hardy had two hits and four RBIs in a 7-6 win over Lindsay Lane on Monday.
--
Luke Murrell, Athens Bible baseball: Murrell had three hits and three RBIs in a 17-16 win over Shoals Christian on Monday.
--
Ian Burroughs, West Limestone baseball: Burroughs went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and seven RBIs in a 17-10 win over Hazel Green on Monday.
--
Briley Miller, Lindsay Lane softball: Miller went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs in a 13-3 win over Falkville on Monday.
--
Gracie Lawrence, Brewer softball: Lawrence pitched a three-hitter in an 8-0 win over Albertville at Cullman's tournament on Saturday, allowing three singles and no walks with five strikeouts.
--
Ella Singletary, Ardmore softball: Singletary pitched a five-inning no-hitter in an 8-0 win over West Point on Saturday, allowing just one walk while striking out 10.
--
Abbie Broadway, Elkmont softball: Broadway pitched a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over Loretto (Tennessee) on Saturday, striking out six over six innings.
--
Aiden Kirby, West Morgan baseball: Kirby drove in three runs as the Rebels secured a spot in the Class 4A playoffs with a 10-3 win over Haleyville on Saturday.
--
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage baseball: Mitchell homered twice and drove in three runs in a 9-5 win over Lauderdale County on Saturday.
--
Landon Byer, Priceville soccer: Byer scored three goals in a 7-0 win over New Hope on Saturday.
--
Zach Chaney, Priceville baseball: Chaney homered, doubled and drove in six runs in an 18-0 win over East Lawrence on Wednesday.
--
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs in a 14-0 win over Jackson Christian (Tennessee) on Friday. She also had two hits and an RBI in a 4-3 win over Pell City on Friday.
--
AG King, Ardmore softball: King had three RBIs in a 7-0 win over Albertville on Friday. She also went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBIs in a 16-0 win over Hayden on Friday.
--
Jacob Peoples, Clements baseball: Peoples went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in a 13-1 win over Shoals Christian on Friday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.