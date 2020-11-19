Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County cross country: Coan (19:28.27) was one of four Lawrence County runners to finish in the top 10 at the girls Class 5A state meet, helping lead the Red Devils to the state championship. The seventh-grader's time was good for a second-place finish.
---
Jack Bradford, Athens Bible School cross country: Bradford finished second at the boys Class 1A-2A state meet on Saturday, finishing with a time of 17:31.98.
---
Jairo Lopez, Hatton cross country: Lopez clocked a time of 17:55.01 at the boys Class 1A-2A state meet, good for a fifth-place individual finish, as the Hornets won the team championship.
---
Steele Joiner, Lawrence County cross country: Joiner finished the boys Class 5A state meet with a time of 16:32.42, good for a third-place finish.
---
Taylor Williams, Lawrence County cross country: Williams clocked a time of 19:43.99 to finish third in the state meet.
---
Brody Peebles, Hartselle basketball: Peebles poured in 41 points, 20 in the first half and 21 in the second half, in Hartselle's 75-63 win over Austin on Tuesday. Peebles also had 34 points in a win over Saraland on Saturday and is averaging just under 40 points per game to start the season.
---
Hannah Cohn, Austin basketball: Cohn scored 29 points to lead the Black Bears to a 58-40 win over defending Class 7A champion Spain Park on Saturday.
---
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle basketball: Marchbanks scored 25 points in a win over Austin on Tuesday. She also had 29 points in a win over Ramsay on Saturday.
---
Lauren Hames, Priceville basketball: Hames scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a triple overtime win over East Limestone on Tuesday.
---
Garrett Lee, Lawrence County basketball: Lee scored 27 points in a win over county rival East Lawrence on Tuesday.
---
JT Farrar, Clements basketball: Farrar led Clements with 23 points in a win against Tanner on Tuesday.
---
Cameron Muse, West Morgan basketball: Muse scored a game-high 28 points in a win over Brewer on Tuesday.
---
Kacen Pierce, Athens Bible School basketball: Pierce had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Saint Bernard on Monday.
---
Matt Kempson, Brewer basketball: Kempson had 18 points against West Point on Monday.
