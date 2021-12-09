Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks singlehandedly outscored Madison Academy on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 28 points in a 44-27 win over the Mustangs.
Hope West, Brewer: West finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-38 win over Decatur on Tuesday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: Kyle had 28 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 50-27 win over Randolph on Friday. He also had 22 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Monday and 19 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Madison County on Tuesday.
Dylan Patrick, Clements: Patrick poured in a game-high 30 points in a win over county rival Ardmore on Friday. Patrick also had 22 points in a win over Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday.
Jalen Orr, Austin: Orr had a game-high 23 points, eight assists, six steals, four rebounds and three blocks in a 63-52 win over Decatur on Friday. He also had 10 points in a win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Reagan Watkins, Priceville: Watkins’ first career double-double came in a 63-58 win over St. John Paul II on Friday. Watkins finished with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also had 22 points and five rebounds in a win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
Natalee Felong, Danville: Felong poured in a career-high 32 points in a win over Vinemont on Friday.
Jenny Trent, Clements: Trent had a team-high 26 points against Ardmore on Friday.
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key scored 17 points in a win over Madison Academy on Tuesday.
Justice Casteel, Ardmore: Casteel scored 20 points in a win over Tanner on Monday.
Brantleigh Williams, Decatur Heritage: Williams had 14 points and 10 rebound in a win over Randolph on Friday.
Taylor Farrar, Clements: Farrar had 21 points in a win over Ardmore on Friday.
Witten Morgan, Danville: Morgan totaled a game-high 24 points in a win over Vinemont on Friday.
Avery Miller, Falkville: Miller scored 20 points in a win over St. Bernard on Monday.
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone: Farrar scored 26 points against Lee-Huntsville on Tuesday.
Eddie Mitchell, Austin: Mitchell scored 16 second-half points, finishing with a game-high 18, against Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Cam Collins, Austin: The junior scored 17 points in three quarters in the 69-60 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Khane Little, Hatton: Little finished with a game-high 24 points in a win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Connor Southern, Lawrence County: Southern led Lawrence County with 22 points against Hatton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.